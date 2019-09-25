Can youth activists inspire climate change action?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories.

What’s happening:

Millions of people filled the streets in cities around the world in a massive collection of protests aimed at forcing political leaders to take drastic steps to avert the urgent risks of climate change. While climate activism has been around for years, the effort has recently been reshaped and reinvigorated by an infusion of vocal young people who have quickly become the face of the movement.

The most prominent of these young activists is Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old from Sweden whose one-person strikes on Stockholm inspired last week’s worldwide demonstrations. Last week, she chided U.S. lawmakers to “listen to the scientists” warning about climate change. On Monday, she gave an emotional speech at the United Nations climate summit where she tore into world leaders for their inaction. “How dare you continue to look away and come here saying you are doing enough,” she said.

Her speech was enough to draw the attention of President Trump, who mocked her on Twitter. She used his gibe as the inspiration for a new Twitter bio.

Why there’s debate:

The youth climate movement, with Thunberg as its de facto figurehead, has inspired people of all ages who believe their unapologetic — at times apocalyptic — rhetoric may be able to force change where other environmental activists have come up short.

Young people present a compelling argument, some argue, since they’ll be living with the consequences of climate change long after older generations are gone. They also represent a large demographic that is mostly in agreement on the issue and will soon become a significant voting bloc.

Others are less convinced. There are those who believe that major action on climate change is not needed. But there are reservations even among those who are sympathetic to the youth movement’s cause.

Turning passion into action, some argue, may prove difficult when young activists run up against the entrenched political and corporate forces that have stymied environmental action for decades. Others accuse the youth movement of lacking practical solutions to implement their demands and for using an aggressive tone that may alienate members of older generations.

What’s next:

Thunberg and 15 other youth activists have filed a complaint with the U.N. accusing five countries of violating their human rights by not taking action on climate change. If their case succeeds, it could establish new a new precedent for how the international community may push back against nations that are seen as not doing their share to protect the planet.

Perspectives

Believers

Young people are inspiring older generations that have become jaded.

“My hope stems largely from the recent, unprecedented groundswell of youth activism that has raised public consciousness to new levels and is pushing political leaders to develop bold and ambitious ideas to confront this challenge.” — Former Vice President Al Gore, Time

They have fundamentally changed the conversation on climate action.

“Something has changed, thanks to you and to the young people who have brought new urgency and vision to the climate movement. Many people have become concerned and awake for the first time, and the conversation we need to have is opening up.” — Rebecca Solnit, The Guardian

New possibilities have arisen thanks to young activists.

“The youth climate activism movement has over the past year exploded prior notions of what’s possible in the realm of climate politics.” — Brian Kahn, Gizmodo

Their movement is powerful enough to swing elections.

“Sure, a protest isn’t the same as policy, but so much of politics is narrative power. Simple messages resonate. They can gain enough momentum to put people in office.” — Heather Hansman, Outside

Greta Thunberg is already the world’s most recognizable environmentalist.

“Greta [Thunberg] has had an impact more than all the other environmentalists in the world put together. Just a child, the innocence of her message, she cuts through it all.”

— Environmentalist David Suzuki to CBC

Their aggressive approach makes complacency a more difficult option.

“As you grow older — I’m 37 — you start to numb to some of the violation. And I don’t want to be numb. I want to stay, I think, in that harder and braver space, that brokenhearted place. And I’m really feeling inspired and informed by the lens that’s being used by youth leadership.” — Sarah Myhre, Slate