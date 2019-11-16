Can Pete Buttigieg win the presidency?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories.

A poll released earlier this week showed Pete Buttigieg leading the Democratic presidential primary pack in Iowa for the first time. The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind., was a virtual unknown when he announced his campaign in April, but he has recently surged in states that will be among the first to vote in the primary.

Buttigieg, an openly gay military veteran, was the top choice of 22 percent of likely Iowa caucus-goers, narrowly outpacing long-standing frontrunners Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The poll shows major growth in his support in the past three months. A poll taken in August had him at just 8 percent.

Though it’s only one poll, some political experts see it as evidence that Buttigieg may have a chance at winning the Democratic nomination — and even the presidency. Buttigieg has staked a position where he can be seen as a reasonable alternative for voters who have doubts about the three leading candidates.

Buttigieg’s policy platform is progressive, but not as far left as Sanders’s and Warren’s. A key example is his Medicare for All Who Want It plan, which would be a major shift in how the U.S. health care system works, but not as transformative as the Medicare for All plans promoted by Warren and Sanders. Buttigieg is also an alternative choice for moderate voters who may be dissatisfied with Biden.

Still, there are several reasons to question whether Buttigieg can compete for the nomination. His biggest shortcoming is low support among black voters. He may perform well in the predominantly white states of Iowa and New Hampshire that open the primary, but could fall off significantly as voting moves to South Carolina and other demographically diverse states.

Buttigieg’s lack of experience relative to his competition, which includes senators, former governors and a former vice president, could dampen his appeal, some analysts argue. There are also questions about whether his sexuality might limit support from religious voters.

Buttigieg will have a chance to continue his upward momentum with a strong showing in the next primary debate, on Wednesday. The first votes in the Democratic primary will be cast in the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

Buttigieg has entrenched himself as a strong alternative to the three leading candidates

“As voters have developed Goldilocks syndrome about the leading Democratic candidates — too old, too liberal, too ... female? — Buttigieg has benefitted from the strong vanilla flavor of his political porridge.” — Clare Malone, FiveThirtyEight

He has been a successful fundraiser

“Buttigieg is alone among the alternatives to Warren, Biden and Sanders in having the money and organization to actually compete going forward.” — Andrew Romano, Yahoo News

He has moved into the top tier of competitors

“What I think we’re seeing in the early states and nationally is that Buttigieg has sort of joined that top four across the board. ... This is a race right now between Biden, Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg, and they are sort of a tier unto themselves.” — David Chalian, CNN

His frequent discussion of religion could make him appealing to voters Dems sometimes struggle to reach

“He’s not an evangelical; he’s a mainline Protestant who, unlike other Democratic candidates, isn’t shy about acknowledging his faith publicly or using the word ‘sin.’ The mayor appears to be reaching out beyond his party’s relatively secular base to more conservative, religiously minded Americans in part by underlining his embrace of the stewardship thread of American environmental thought.” — Asher Price, Los Angeles Times

He benefits from a favorable relationship with the media

“The Indiana mayor’s availability to the media — a strategy initially born out of necessity for the largely unknown politician — is one reason he has vaulted over more established candidates in the Democratic field.” — Maureen Groppe, USA Today

Even if he comes up short in 2020, Buttigieg has a bright political future

“Even if Mr. Buttigieg fails to capture the nomination, he’s already won himself a coveted place in the political universe — as even those supporting other candidates acknowledge.” — Reid J. Epstein and Lisa Lerer, New York Times