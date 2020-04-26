Can you have coronavirus antibodies yet still be contagious?

The night after visiting the emergency room to get tested for the coronavirus, Theresa Canning Zast said, she soaked through four T-shirts with intense night sweats, and suffered chills and aches in her legs. Still, she didn’t think her early symptoms were linked to the pandemic that was just starting to ramp up in her home state of New York.

“It was not in my chest,” Canning Zast told Yahoo News. “It was flu-like, so I actually didn’t think it was COVID. I just went to the emergency room as a precaution.

“I got the call that I was positive, and I was kind of shocked.”

After weeks of self-isolating, with her symptoms improved, Canning Zast assumed she had recovered and decided to donate her plasma to be used as convalescent therapy — a technique that has been used by doctors to treat infectious diseases for over a century, and is now being used to help patients with acute cases of COVID-19.

But on April 7, three weeks after initially testing positive for the coronavirus, Canning Zast got another surprise: A blood test showed that her immune system had developed enough antibodies against the virus to qualify for plasma donation, but she would be unable to donate because her nasal swab test had yet again come back positive for the coronavirus.

It would be another week before Canning Zast finally tested negative for the virus, on April 15.

“That was a huge relief,” she said of the results. “It had freaked me out that I was positive for so long after.”

A donor giving blood. (Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) More

As Americans are learning, there are two kinds of coronavirus tests that serve different purposes: the nasal swab test, which detects an ongoing infection — the one that keeps coming up at briefings of the White House coronavirus task force — and a blood test for the presence of antibodies, which provides evidence of past infection. The blood test can serve two purposes: to qualify the person tested for donating blood plasma to treat other patients, and to determine if the person is now immune from reinfection.

But there is enormous uncertainty about the second part.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently advises that people with COVID-19 can end home isolation at least seven days after symptoms first appeared, provided their symptoms have improved and they have gone without fever (and without fever-suppressing medication) for at least 72 hours. Yet as Canning Zast’s experience exemplifies, an alleviation of symptoms or even the presence of antibodies is not enough to ensure that the virus has fully left a person’s system. And questions still remain about how long it takes to be completely rid of the virus, and whether that time frame correlates with how long a person is contagious.

“When you ramp up your antibodies, you also have to come down on the virus. And the question is, can people have antibodies but also still have the virus in their respiratory system?” said Dr. Dara Kass, a Yahoo News medical contributor and associate professor of emergency medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “That is a question we’ve been asking since day one. And it seems like the answer is yes, you can still have virus in your respiratory system but also have antibodies to the virus in your blood.”

An antibody is a protective protein produced by the immune system, which binds to foreign substances such as viruses so they can be neutralized and removed from the body. Testing for antibodies to the coronavirus has been ramping up in parallel with a gradual — albeit slow — increase in nasal swab testing for the coronavirus itself.