Canaan Acres' life-size Advent wreath is on display near the entrance to the Nimishillen Township campground. The candles in the wreath are logs, and the lights are solar.

Canaan Acres Campground in Nimishillen Township has been displaying a life-size nativity every week during Advent leading up to Christmas Day for the past three years. Camp organizers brought the concept to Stark County after witnessing a similar display at a church in West Virginia. The camp also has a life-size Advent wreath near its entrance, with the candles made out of logs and solar lights. Organizers moved the Holy Family to the manger site on Sunday, when the final candles also were lit on the wreath. In two weeks, the wise men will join the display, signifying the amount of time it took for them to meet the baby Jesus.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Canaan Acres displays nativity, Advent wreath