Canaccord: 3 Small-Cap Tech Stocks With Over 40% Upside

Based in the Pacific coast city of Vancouver, Canaccord is Canada’s independent investment brokerage. The firm has global reach, with offices in 10 countries including the US, UK, Germany, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Canaccord is licensed to list companies in 10 different stock exchanges around the world, in all the markets’ main sectors.

To support the firm’s investment operations, Canaccord employs 140 stock and financial analysts, experts in their fields, to produce and publish up-to-date research materials on thousands of publicly traded companies.

Today, we’ll look at three stocks recommended by Michael Walkley, a 5-star analyst from Canaccord rated 65 overall in TipRanks’ database of over 5,600 Wall Street analysts. Let’s see what he has to say about these three small-cap tech companies, and why he gives them the thumbs up.

Inseego Corporation (INSG)

Inseego, a NASDAQ-listed company valued at $216 million, specializes in IoT mobile solutions, developing mobile systems – modems and routers – that connect devices to networks. Inseego is making the transition to the new 5G networks, using the new connection technology to speed up intelligent IoT solutions in the device-to-cloud realm. In an October 21 statement, CEO Dan Mondor said, “Earlier this year, we introduced the first commercially available 5G NR mobile broadband hotspot, and now dozens of companies have adopted Inseego 5G solutions to power a new wave of applications.”

In its most recent Q3 earnings report, INSG showed revenues of $62.72 million, beating the forecast by 5.4%. A solid performance, but the year-over-year gain underscored both the importance of IoT in today’s tech sector and the profit potential for successful transition to 5G. Inseego’s revenues were up a robust 23.8% from the year-ago quarter.

However, earnings were less of a bright spot. INSG’s EPS was negative, showing a loss of 4 cents per share. The forecast had been for a 3-cent loss. The earnings loss was key for investors last week, and INSG has lost 14% since the quarterly release.

Canaccord’s Walkley sees the current low price as a buying opportunity, bolstered by the growing shift toward 5G. Inseego’s status as an early hardware provider will give the company a solid foundation going forward. Walkley writes, “Given the growing global 5G opportunity, we believe Inseego has strong global customer engagements for its growing 5G product portfolio... We believe Inseego will deliver very strong 2H/2020 and C2021 growth as global carriers launch 5G networks… We anticipate strong revenue growth in 2H/20 and beyond with expanding margins as the 5G opportunities ramp and the overall business scales…” His price target, $8.50, suggests a powerful upside of 82% for the stock.

Inseego has three recent analyst reviews, and all are Buys, making the Strong Buy consensus unanimous. The stock sells for a low $4.58 per share, and the average price target, $7.17, implies an upside of 57%. (See Inseego stock analysis on TipRanks)