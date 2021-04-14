Canaccord Prepared to Raise Offer for RF Capital, CEO Says

Kevin Orland
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is willing to “substantially” raise its takeover price for RF Capital Group Inc. but can’t get its rival to discuss a deal, Chief Executive Officer Dan Daviau said.

A merger would unite two of Canada’s largest independent firms in wealth management. Canaccord said last month it offered C$2.30 a share for RF and was rejected by the board.

“We’re prepared to increase our price substantially, but we don’t know what price they’re looking for because they won’t talk to us,” Daviau said in an interview.

The updated proposal would include improved terms for RF Capital’s investment advisers, Daviau said. He declined to say what price Canaccord would be willing to pay. The current proposal values RF at C$367 million ($292 million).

Richardson Control

Canaccord has little prospect of taking control of RF without winning the support of the Richardson family, whose closely held conglomerate, James Richardson & Sons Ltd., owns 44% of RF Capital, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

RF Capital’s minority shareholders “should be provided an opportunity to consider the proposal,” Canaccord said Wednesday in a written statement. “Canaccord Genuity is exploring legal options available, as well as options of taking our offer directly to RCG shareholders.”

RF Capital shares are up 22% since Canaccord’s interest became public and closed at C$2.14 in Toronto on Tuesday.

Canaccord has said that combining the firms would provide RF Capital’s investors with better value for their shares and open opportunities for RF’s wealth advisers. By publicly disclosing the proposal, Daviau is making an open appeal to those advisers, who form an influential bloc within RF because they collectively own 31% of the shares.

RF has repeatedly rejected Daviau’s approach. “After consideration, the Board has again determined that pursuing your proposal is not in the best interests of RF Capital Group Inc.,” RF Chairman Donald Wright said in an April 9 letter posted on the company’s website, without elaborating.

Canaccord’s wealth unit had C$85.2 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, according to an investor presentation. RF had C$32.7 billion in assets under administration as of March 31.

Until last year, RF Capital operated under the name GMP Capital. It used to be a major player in investment banking and trading in Canada’s junior energy and mining markets, but it sold its capital markets business to Stifel Financial Corp. in 2019 to focus on wealth management and investment advice.

(Updates with Canaccord statement and letter from RF Capital’s chairman)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia to Make Server Processor, Targets Intel Profit Center

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. unveiled its first server microprocessors, extending a push into Intel Corp.’s most lucrative market with a chip aimed at handling the most complicated computing work. Intel shares fell about 4% and Nvidia jumped on the news.Nvidia’s stock rallied further, to a gain of about 6%, after the company said first-quarter revenue “is tracking” above its previous forecast.The graphics chipmaker has designed a central processing unit, or CPU, based on technology from Arm Ltd., a company it’s trying to acquire from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. The Swiss National Supercomputing Centre and U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory will be the first to use the chips in their computers, Nvidia said Monday at an online event.Nvidia has focused mainly on graphics processing units, or GPUs, which are used to power video games and intensive computing tasks in data centers. CPUs, by contrast, are a type of chip that’s more of a generalist and can do basic tasks like running operating systems. Expanding into this product category opens up more revenue opportunities for Nvidia.Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has made Nvidia the most valuable U.S. chipmaker by delivering on his promise to give graphics chips a major role in the explosion in cloud computing. Data center revenue contributes about 40% of the company’s sales, up from less than 7% just five years ago. Intel still has more than 90% of the market in server processors, which can sell for more than $10,000 each.The CPU, named Grace after the late pioneering computer scientist Grace Hopper, is designed to work closely with Nvidia graphics chips to better handle new computing problems that will come with a trillion parameters. Systems working with the new chip will be 10 times faster than those currently using a combination of Nvidia graphics chips and Intel CPUs. The new product will be available at the beginning of 2023, Nvidia said. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is the only other maker of these X86 CPUs and graphics chips.“The takeaway is that Nvidia is serious about CPUs and will not be constrained by X86 owned by Intel and AMD,” Hans Mosesmann, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, said in a research note. “The level of platform innovation is mind boggling and something that silicon competitors will be tasked to match for many, many years to come.”Revenue in the period ending in April is expected to be higher than $5.3 billion, which Nvidia projected on Feb. 24, the company said Monday in a separate statement.“We are experiencing broad-based strength, with all our market platforms driving upside to our initial outlook,” said Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress. “Overall demand remains very strong and continues to exceed supply while our channel inventories remain quite lean. We expect demand to continue to exceed supply for much of this year.”Nvidia is pitching the new CPU to data center owners -- hyperscalers such as Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- as a way to harness artificial intelligence software more effectively and improve the ability to make sense of the flood of data they receive.Training a program using a trillion data points of information might take as long as a month currently. Grace will reduce that to three days, according to Ian Buck, an Nvidia vice president. For end-users of cloud services, that will lead to computers that can understand natural human language and make online automated help much more effective, he said.The Swiss National Supercomputing Centre provides scientific computing. The decision to use Grace will help with the amount of machines it’s able to deploy, CSCS director Thomas Schulthess said in an interview. Arm technology is widely used in smartphones and other mobile technology where battery life constraints mean that chips have to be more efficient. Nvidia’s decision to use Arm’s know-how as the basis for its CPU will likely help owners of data centers who have power constraints.Using Grace-based systems could help CSCS to move forward the art of complex calculations such as weather forecasting, Schulthess said. Computers could predict more accurately the track of a storm or even provide season-long climate outlooks to provide early warning of a drought, he said.The new processors are made to work closely with Nvidia graphics chips for the data center. Faster connections, new memory chips and the ability to share memory will help the overall performance of the product, Nvidia said.(Updates with earnings forecast in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar drops to three-week lows after inflation data

    The U.S. dollar fell to three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation making strong gains in March, though the rise was not expected to alter the Federal Reserve's commitment to keeping interest rates at rock-bottom levels for years to come. The consumer price index jumped 0.6% last month, the largest gain since August 2012, after rising 0.4% in February, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3%.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In April 2021: Apple Jumps 2%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of March, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in April 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney and Microsoft.

  • China Huarong’s Worsening Bond Rout Stokes Market Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing panic over the financial health of one of China’s largest bad-debt managers spilled into the broader market, as traders circulated a Caixin report that openly considered the worst-case scenario for the company.China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s $300 million 3.375% bond due May 2022 tumbled 13.1 cents on the dollar to 76.1 cents, while a 5% bond maturing in 2025 fell 12.1 cents to 77.3 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. In a commentary dated Monday, Ling Huawei, managing editor of Caixin Media and Caixin Weekly, discussed the possibility of a China Huarong bankruptcy.The firm’s dollar bonds edged up from session lows after Bloomberg reported China’s finance ministry is mulling transferring its stake in China Huarong to a unit of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund that invests in financial companies. Some notes rose as much as 2 cents, though are still set for record closing lows.Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings said Tuesday they will review their ratings of China Huarong for a potential downgrade, following a similar announcement from rival S&P Global Ratings last week. The company is considered an investment-grade issuer by all three agencies.The selloff spread to other high-yield Chinese dollar notes on Tuesday, with some property bonds falling by a record. Asia’s investment-grade dollar debt spreads widened as much as 3 basis points, while a gauge of Asia credit risk widened for a seventh straight day, set for the longest rising streak since 2018.Chinese investment-grade dollar bond spreads widened by as much as 8 basis points, while prices on the nation’s high-yield notes fell as much as 3 cents on the dollar, according to credit traders. The CSI 300 Index of stocks fell 0.2%.“Huarong is a $22 billion curve and as a distressed situation it dwarfs anything that we have seen in the Asia credit market before,” said Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “This is a fatal event for a few trading desks and small funds.”Bonds linked to the company have plunged this month after China Huarong failed to publish its 2020 preliminary results by the March 31 deadline, with Caixin attributing the delay to plans for a significant financial restructuring. The stock has been suspended in Hong Kong since April 1. The company has until the end of the month to release its final earnings report. China Huarong’s biggest shareholder is the country’s Ministry of Finance.“Market speculation of a restructuring with haircuts for Huarong International bondholders is heavily damaging investor sentiment,” said Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “The continued silence of Chinese authorities on the predicament of a strategic state-owned institution as large as Huarong is also worrisome, as investors had anticipated at least a modicum of reassurance.”It’s unclear whether Chinese leaders have discussed the fate of China Huarong’s bondholders or outlined specific measures that the fund would take if it assumes control of the China Huarong stake.China Huarong has been under a shadow since its then-chairman Lai Xiaomin came under investigation in 2018. Under his watch, the company expanded into areas including securities trading, trusts and other investments, deviating from the original mandate of disposing bad debt. Lai was put to death earlier this year for bribery after a brief trial, an unusually harsh sentence for such a crime.The company is one of the four state-owned entities set up by China’s government in 1999 to help clean up a banking system riddled with bad debt. It listed in Hong Kong after a $2.5 billion initial public offering in 2015.China Huarong and its subsidiaries have some $42 billion worth of offshore and local bonds outstanding and 41% of that will come due by the end of next year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Dollar bonds make up about $22 billion of its outstanding notes.Because the debt load is so large and the company was previously seen as a safe bet, the securities are widely held by both local and international investors. Institutional investors such as BlackRock Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. previously disclosed they held Huarong bonds, had exposure to them via fund products or both, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.China Huarong has started trimming non-core assets amid regulatory pressure to return to its roots. Net income slumped 92% in the first half of 2020 from a year earlier as the value of some assets dropped in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company’s stock market value has tumbled to about $5 billion from $15 billion when it listed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue Drive Higher

    The S&P 500 initially pulled back during the course of the early hours, but then showed signs of strength again at the 4100 level.

  • Goldman Sachs Q1 earnings smash expectations on banking boom, record revenue

    Goldman is preparing for "a world beyond the pandemic," as its first quarter results set a record.

  • Apple Snaps Back To Life Along With 6 Other Tech Stocks

    Technology stocks are showing they may not be done leading the S&P 500. And that comes following a rough start to the year.

  • ‘I’m gay.’ Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood comes out in emotional interview

    “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life and that means the world to me,” he said.

  • Former 'Bachelor' star and NFL player Colton Underwood comes out as gay on 'Good Morning America,' says he's 'the happiest and healthiest' he's ever been

    Former NFL player Underwood made the announcement on "Good Morning America" with Robin Roberts.

  • India Covid-19 migrants: 'Lockdown will make us beg for food again'

    Workers are again facing loss of wages and migration as local lockdowns loom amid a surge in Covid-19.

  • Why Trump's insistent dominance of the Republican Party could be a real 'gift' to Biden

    President Biden isn't exactly coated in political Teflon, but he's "well regarded by voters" and "even Donald Trump, the Triumph the Insult Comic Dog of electoral politics, has had troubles landing a punch," Sam Stein writes at Tuesday's Politico Nightly. "His latest nickname for the president — 'Saintly Joe Biden' — was debuted to donors over the weekend. It was meant as derisive … we think." But the bigger concern for the Republican Party, and a future Trump restoration campaign, is the lack of any real "grassroots movement emerging to confront the White House," Stein reports, noting that the Tea Party was already in full swing at this point in Barack Obama's presidency. "Biden’s perceived benignness — the difficulty in actually getting people to despise the guy" — is one reason, he argues, but the other big factor is Trump himself. Proto-Tea Partier former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.) and other Republicans told Politico that "a movement like the Tea Party emerges when people galvanize around ideas. When they galvanize around an individual, they're really just waiting for that individual to act or guide them. Put another way: While the Tea Party exploited a GOP leadership vacuum in 2009, there is a need for a vacuum in 2021." And "that may very well be the gift that Trump has given Biden," Stein said. "As the former president sits in Mar-a-Lago, plotting his next move, he has brought stasis to the Republican Party." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas tripTrump finally jumps the sharkLate night hosts list things more dangerous than Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, including COVID-19

  • Mitch McConnell dodged a question about Trump calling him a 'dumb son of a b----'

    "What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said instead.

  • Biden issues warning to Putin, proposes summit as Russian troops amass along the Ukrainian border

    Biden proposed a summit in a third country in the near future as relations between Washington and Moscow hit their lowest point in decades.

  • Zack Snyder threw subtle shade at Warner Bros. and 'Justice League' while promoting his 'Army of the Dead' Netflix movie

    When asked what it was like to work with Netflix, the "Army of the Dead" director said he's happy to work on an IP where he's "the extreme authority."

  • WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann just sold his San Francisco Bay Area compound for $22.4 million. Look inside the 'Guitar House.'

    The estate includes a 10,000-square-foot main house, a guest house, a pool, a greenhouse, gardens, a chicken coop, and solar and geothermal systems.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite comes within 60m of crash with another owned by British-backed firm

    Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite prompted a 'red alert' warning after coming within 60m of smashing into another satellite owned by a British-backed firm. Engineers at OneWeb and SpaceX scrambled to avoid what could have been a disastrous collision last month after the United States Space Force sent multiple "red alert" warnings that the two companies' satellites were about to crash. Both SpaceX and OneWeb are in direct competition to establish an infrastructure of satellites that can provide high-speed and low-latency internet access to remote or rural locations around the world that were left behind by traditional cable-based providers. OneWeb, which was founded in 2012, was bought out of bankruptcy in late 2020 for $1 billion in a joint investment by the UK government and Bharti Global, an Indian telecoms company. SpaceX, which was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, the world's second-richest man and chief executive of Tesla Motors, has already started providing broadband for customers in Britain using its Starlink network of satellites. Starlink has a network of 1,378 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550km. By comparison, OneWeb's 148 satellites in orbit operate at a higher altitude of around 1,200km, and as a result have to pass through Starlink's constellation on their way up.

  • Former 'Bachelor' lead Nick Viall met his new girlfriend after she slid into his DMs on Instagram

    Nick Viall told Insider that Natalie Joy's Instagram DM was "playful enough" and "didn't come across as weird."

  • Pfizer is ramping up vaccine production and will meet its goal of 300 million doses 2 weeks early, its CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter that his company was ramping up production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • A grieving daughter dropped her toy. A president gave it back.

    United States Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died in the line of duty April 2, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

  • Tickets for a nuclear-powered superyacht will cost $3 million for VIPs and be free to scientists and students selected to help study climate change

    The emission-free Earth 300 vessel is scheduled to set sail in 2025 with 160 scientists and 40 VIP guests aboard.