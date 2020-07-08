Is Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Worth CA$3.8 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Does the July share price for Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Canacol Energy

Is Canacol Energy fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$55.7m US$38.0m US$40.0m US$38.0m US$36.8m US$36.2m US$36.0m US$36.0m US$36.2m US$36.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -5.03% Est @ -3.02% Est @ -1.62% Est @ -0.64% Est @ 0.05% Est @ 0.54% Est @ 0.87% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10% US$50.4 US$31.1 US$29.7 US$25.5 US$22.4 US$19.9 US$17.9 US$16.2 US$14.8 US$13.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$241m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$37m× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ (10%– 1.7%) = US$421m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$421m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= US$155m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$396m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$3.8, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

TSX:CNE Discounted Cash Flow July 8th 2020 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Canacol Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.468. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.