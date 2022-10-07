Canada Adds 21,000 Jobs in Tight Market; Unemployment Falls

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian employment grew in September for the first time in four months, but gains remained moderate in a sign the labor market continues to be near full capacity.

The country added just over 21,000 jobs last month, with small gains in both full-time and part-time work, Statistics Canada reported on Friday in Ottawa. That’s in line with the median estimate of a 20,000 gain anticipated by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.2% as the labor force shrank, reversing part of an increase in August. Hours worked fell 0.6% in September.

The rise in employment ended three consecutive months of losses from June through August, during which the economy shed more than 113,000 jobs.

The question now is how much of the slowdown is being driven by labor supply factors and how much by higher borrowing costs and weakness in underlying demand. The mix is important to the Bank of Canada, which has been tightening policy aggressively amid worries that demand for labor has far outpaced supply.

Based on a speech Thursday by Governor Tiff Macklem, the Bank of Canada appears to see the labor market at or near full capacity. Macklem said the jobs market remained extremely tight, with wage gains broadening and underlying inflation pressures showing no signs of letting up.

“The recovery was largely driven by a rebound in education jobs. So the gain in September can’t be viewed as a true reacceleration in employment,” said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities Inc. “Today’s report shouldn’t do much to alter the thinking of monetary policymakers.”

The two-year benchmark yield on Canada bonds rose to 4.045% as of 9:07 a.m. Ottawa time, the highest level since November 2007.

Participation Rate Falls

The central bank has already increased borrowing costs by 3 percentage points since it began tightening policy in March, and markets are pricing in another 50 basis-point increase at the next meeting on Oct. 26.

The participation rate, which has trended downward since May, fell to 64.7% last month, Statistics Canada said, as the number of people in the labor force fell by 20,300. The labor force is down by about 80,000 since May.

The numbers “reflect the fact that companies cannot find workers, first,” Sebastien Lavoie, chief economist at Laurentian Bank Securities, said on BNN Bloomberg Television. Second, he said, “there’s a growing number of companies saying, ‘Well, I’m not sure about my outlook in terms of sales going forward, so I’m going to ease the pace of hiring.’”

The number of public-sector employees rose in September, partially offsetting declines recorded in July and August. Education led gains with a 46,000 increase and schools reopened after the summer break. Employment was little changed in the private sector and among self-employed workers.

Employment increased in four provinces, led by British Columbia, while there were fewer people working in Ontario and Prince Edward Island.

Average hourly wages rose 5.2% on a year-over-year basis in September, the fourth consecutive month of growth that surpassed 5%. But that’s still below the consumer price index that was at or above 7% from May to August.

Wage growth is “too high” for Macklem, Lavoie said. “I think it’s supportive of yesterday’s speech from the governor saying they are going to continue ahead with jumbo hikes.”

