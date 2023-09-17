Canada allocates $24 million to purchase air defense equipment for Ukraine

Canada will allocate CAD 33 million ($24.4 million) to purchase air defense equipment for Ukraine, along with Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries, the Canadian government's press service announced on Sept. 17.

The countries will provide Ukraine with hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and other systems needed to protect critical infrastructure. The coalition, established in June 2023, is led by the United Kingdom.

The amount will be allocated from the new funding for military assistance to Ukraine worth CAD 500 million ($369 million), which was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June 2023.

The Canadian government reported that since the beginning of 2022, it has provided over CAD 8 billion ($5.9 billion) in assistance to Ukraine, including over CAD 1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) in military aid (Leopard 2A4 tanks, NASAMS air defense system, M777 howitzers, AIM-7 missiles, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition, and other weapons).

Since 2015, Canada has trained more than 38,000 Ukrainian servicemembers as part of Operation UNIFIER.

In mid-June, NV reported that Lithuania, together with its partner countries, would purchase air defense equipment for Ukraine worth EUR 107.5 million ($114.7 million).

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine