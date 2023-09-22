Canada announces $480 million aid program for Ukraine

Justin Trudeau in the Parliament of Canada, September 22, 2023

Canada will extend a three-year-long $482 million aid program to Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sept. 22.

In a joint address to the Canadian parliament with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to supporting Kyiv for as long as necessary.

He said the government would provide long-term assistance: CAD 650 million ($482 million), which will be used for 50 armored vehicles manufactured in Ontario. Trudeau also stated that Canada would send instructors to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Previously, Canadian broadcaster CTV reported that as part of the aid program, Canada would supply Ukraine with additional Leopard-2 tanks.

The Ukrainian president and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Canada on Sept. 22 after their visit to the United States. Ukraine’s head of state met with Trudeau, discussing Kyiv’s military needs, future financial and humanitarian support, as well as economic and investment cooperation.

