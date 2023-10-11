Canada announces new aid package including ammunition, weapons and winter uniforms

At the Ramstein-format meeting, Canada announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include artillery shells and other weapons, as well as winter uniforms and sleeping bags.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Defence Secretary Bill Blair

Details: At the 16th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine, Blair said that Canada would donate winter uniforms and equipment worth US$25 million to Ukraine: footwear, multi-layer clothing, and winter sleeping bags. This includes sets of military uniforms for 2,000 female servicewomen produced in Canada. The uniforms will be funded from a US$500 million tranche announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June.

In addition, Canada will provide weapons and equipment from its armed forces' stockpile, including:

2,000 155 mm artillery rounds;

smoke munitions, including 955 pieces for 155 mm artillery and 2,000 pieces for 81 mm mortars;

2,260 gas masks;

277 1,000-pound aerial bombs with fuses;

76mm ammunition of various types for the Navy.

Bill Blair added that the previously announced 8,000 155mm artillery shells, 10,000 105mm shells and about 2 million rounds of 7.62 ammunition for small arms arrived in Ukraine last week.

Background:

In September, Canada announced a military aid package for Ukraine worth almost US$483 million, which will include 50 armoured vehicles over the next three years.

