UPDATE: Canada arrested early Friday morning on murder warrant

Sep. 16—WILLIAMSBURG — Authorities have arrested a Williamsburg man accused of murder.

Martin Allen Canada, 48, was taken into custody early Friday morning by Kentucky State Police in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night on Patrick Hollow Road.

According to a release from KSP Post 11, troopers were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Patrick Hollow Road residence in Whitley County.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Whitley County 911 was notified of a physical altercation between Canada and Kyle W. Chadwell, 31, of Williamsburg.

During the investigation, according to the release, it was determined that Canada shot Chadwell during the fight.

Chadwell was taken by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health of Corbin, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley and subsequently taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Canada was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center at 2:58 a.m. Friday morning on one count of murder. He is currently scheduled to be arraigned in Whitley County District Court next Tuesday morning.

KSP Detective Arron Peace is leading the investigation.