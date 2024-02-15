Canada, Australia, New Zealand voice concern about Rafah offensive

Palestinians inspect the ruins of Al-Huda Mosque, which was destroyed following an Israeli bombing on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement. Israel is planning a ground offensive on Rafah, into which hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled Israeli bombardment. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The governments of Canada, Australia and New Zealand have expressed deep concerns about a possible ground offensive in Rafah and called on Israel to abandon such plans.

"With the humanitarian situation in Gaza already dire, the impacts on Palestinian civilians from an expanded military operation would be devastating," the three countries said in a joint statement published on Wednesday.

"We urge the Israeli government not to go down this path. There is simply nowhere else for civilians to go," they said.

Israel's aim is to eliminate the last fighting units of Hamas. However, any offensive in Rafah, located on the Egyptian border, is considered highly problematic given the intense crowding there.

Home to some 250,000 people before the war, now over 1.3 million have been crowded into Rafah, largely on the instructions of the Israeli military, to flee attacks in the rest of the Gaza strip.

Israel must "listen to its friends" and the international community, the three states appealed to Israel. "Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas."

"An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed," the joint statement said. They also called for hostages to be released and for rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian relief to be provided to civilians.

Any ceasefire cannot be one-sided, they added. "Hamas must lay down its arms and release all hostages immediately."