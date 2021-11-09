Canada authorizes Pfizer COVID vaccine booster for adults

(Reuters) -Health Canada on Tuesday authorized the use of a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older.

The clearance of the booster shot, which can be taken at least six months after the primary regimen, would help people get additional protection against the coronavirus at a time when the Delta variant has spurred a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already authorized COVID-19 vaccine booster doses from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc for people aged 65 and older, those at risk of severe disease and those who are exposed to the virus through their work.

Johnson & Johnson's booster shots have also been cleared in the United States for all individuals 18 years of age and older.

