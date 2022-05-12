Canada banks face 'greenwashing' claims as oil & gas firms obtain sustainable financing

Nichola Saminather
·6 min read

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO (Reuters) - For banks in Canada, one of the world's largest oil producers, it's not easy being green.

In the past two years, Canadian banks have increased the amount of sustainability-linked financing (SLF) they extend to oil and gas clients. SLF refers to financing whose cost changes when certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements are met at the company level but does not require the funds themselves to be used for climate-friendly purposes.

This has led to accusations of "greenwashing," with some environmental groups and investors claiming banks are using SLF merely to pretend to lower their carbon footprint rather than take meaningful steps in that direction.

If the use of financing instruments that do not require a reduction in overall carbon emissions keeps growing, it could delay banks' readiness for Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy, leading to higher risk and increased capital requirements to offset these.

The central bank and financial regulator have already warned that a lack of preparedness by the banks could expose them and investors to "sudden and large losses."

"This is a dangerous path to go down," said Angus Wong, campaign strategist at nonprofit environmental group SumOfUs, which represents thousands of Canadian bank investors. "These are just loans and bonds and adding one word like 'sustainability' and adding it to sustainable financing numbers ... really smacks of greenwashing."

The issue is especially pertinent in Canada, where SLF accounts for a bigger proportion of all sustainable financing than globally, as it offers a green option for the country’s extractive industries that typically cannot use more specific tools like so-called green bonds.

Sustainable financing is mostly made up of two kinds of products: SLF, and use-of-proceeds tools like green bonds, which must be utilized for environmentally friendly activities.

But the flexibility of the former means the financing terms can even allow for increases to emissions, which many critics say enables heavy emitters to lay a false veneer of sustainability over business as usual.

Many of the banks - including Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal - have said that an orderly transition to a net-zero economy could take years and that the oil and gas industry needs ongoing support to meet continued demand as energy alternatives such as wind and solar are developed.

Net-zero emissions refers to the goal of emitting no greenhouse gases through human activities or offsetting them through processes or technologies that capture them before they are released into the atmosphere.

With increased focus on the transition to net-zero emissions, the use globally of sustainability-linked instruments (SLIs) more than quadrupled in 2021, according to Refinitiv data. In Canada's nascent market, their use grew nearly 20 times from 2020.

Sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) have made up 11.2% of all sustainable bonds in Canada since the start of 2021, versus 9.8% globally, according to Refinitiv data. Energy companies issued a third of this.

Canadian companies' nearly $31 billion of sustainability-linked loans (SLLs) accounted for 90% of all sustainable loans in the same period, compared with 85% globally. Traditional energy companies made up 10% of these in Canada, from none in 2020.

Although Canadian banks do not currently face charges for funding high emitters, authorities have said climate disclosures will be required from 2024 and have hinted at future capital requirements.

'GOLD RUSH MENTALITY'

Canada is the world's fourth-biggest oil producer and sixth-largest natural gas producer, with the industry accounting for about 5% of gross domestic product.

Canadian banks, among the biggest Banking on Climate Chaosfinanciers of fossil fuels globally, are treading a fine line between their net-zero commitments and their pledges to continue supporting oil and gas clients.

The banks are incentivized to boost sustainable financing numbers because the government's C$9.1 billion emissions reduction plan and the growing popularity of green financing have created a "gold rush" mentality, said Matt Price, director of corporate engagement for Investors for Paris Compliance (IPC).

Recent SLB issuances by pipeline operator Enbridge Inc and oil producer Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd have shone a spotlight on the issue.

Their SLBs had two features that often draw criticism: a focus on cuts to emissions per unit of production, called intensity targets, rather than total emissions, and the absence of reduction targets for the biggest source of emissions, indirect ones from the company's value chain, called Scope 3 emissions.

Tamarack's issuance, as well as a previous SLL facility, funded acquisitions that would increase its oil production.

The use of intensity targets over absolute ones is due to continued growth in end-demand in some sectors like power, said Lindsay Patrick, head of ESG at RBC Capital Markets.

Scope 3 emissions are omitted from many companies' reduction goals because of a lack of data accuracy, methodology differences and little control over end demand, she said.

As regulatory focus grows, "we will all just become much more fluent in the language of greenhouse gas emissions," which will lead to better alignment of what ESG-focused investors want and what companies provide, Patrick said.

Canada's other major banks either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

If an oil company commits only to reducing the emissions intensity of its operations, which would exclude Scope 3 emissions, "we would not consider that to be a credible sustainability-linked instrument," said Kevin Ranney, senior vice president of corporate solutions at Sustainalytics.

"A credible SLB needs to include at least one (requirement) that points to the transition of the company's business model," he said.

Intensity-based targets are a "valid and recognized" way to reduce emissions, allowing the company to focus first on improving its assets' efficiency, an Enbridge spokesperson said, adding its 2050 target is focused on absolute emissions.

There is no current guidance on what constitutes Scope 3 emissions for the midstream sector, he said.

Tamarack did not respond to a request for comment.

To be sure, most bank investors do not oppose the provision of sustainable financing to traditional energy companies. A shareholder proposal brought by IPC at Royal Bank's April shareholder meeting calling for an end to the practice received only 9% of votes in favor.

"Canada has an oil and gas industry that needs significant injection of capital in order to reduce its emissions," said Jamie Bonham, NEI Investments' director of corporate engagement.

Nevertheless, "I don't think it should all be ... included in the same (sustainable financing) bucket," he said. "The current blurring of the lines ... is what is leading to claims of greenwashing."

($1 = 1.3019 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Denny Thomas and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Home Depot, Lowe's Investors Should Check for Cracks in the Foundation

    Changes in housing and spending trends could mean risks are ahead for these two homebuilders as they ready for earnings.

  • SEC’s Gensler Says Crypto Exchanges Trading Against Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Gary Gensler is ratcheting up his criticism of digital-asset exchanges, arguing that some platforms are shirking rules and may be betting against their own customers.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingMegacap-Tech Selloff Deepens With Stocks Slumping:

  • UN considers investigation into possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The U.N. Human Rights Council will decide on Thursday whether to launch an investigation into alleged abuses by Russian troops in the Kyiv area that Ukraine says amount to war crimes. A resolution brought by Ukraine and supported by more than 50 other countries would mandate a newly-formed Commission of Inquiry to investigate events in the regions around Kyiv that were temporarily held by Russian troops. "The areas...which have been under Russian occupation in late February and March have experienced the most gruesome human rights violations on the European continent in decades," Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, told the council.

  • 3 of the best ‘building block’ dividend stocks for new investors — nail down both income and growth with these simple ideas

    Beginner investor? Give your portfolio a prudent head start.

  • China Denies Beijing to Lock Down as Residents Rush to Buy Food

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing officials denied the city will be locked down and urged people not to hoard food as residents flocked to grocery stores amid growing concern the Chinese capital’s response to a persistent Covid-19 outbreak is about to be intensified. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea

  • Dogecoin and Ether Sink Faster Than Bitcoin as Crypto Crash Intensifies

    A brutal selloff in cryptocurrencies has seen some $600 billion wiped off the market value of digital assets in a week.

  • A GOP senator likened 'pre-born' human beings to sea turtle eggs while arguing against a Democrat-led abortion rights bill

    Sen. Steve Daines likened the laws governing endangered animals like sea turtles and eagles to "protections" for a "pre-born human baby."

  • ‘Like walking a T-Rex.’ Angler uses rod, lasso to reel in huge alligator gar in Texas

    “This is by far the most amazing catch of my entire life and it’s not even close,” the fisherman said.

  • Vegas mob lore floats to the surface along with bodies at Lake Mead

    The latest discovery in Lake Mead's receding waters comes less than a week after a body in a barrel was discovered.

  • Beloved bear, last of his kind at Point Defiance Zoo, euthanized after battling cancer

    The animal came to the zoo as an orphan in 1997 and went on to help researchers learn more about his species.

  • L.A. is taking a different path on severe watering restrictions. Here's how it will work

    Here's what you need to know about the DWP plan to limit watering, which applies to all 4 million residents in their city of Los Angeles service area.

  • Plug Power Needs a New Financial Dictionary

    It almost felt like someone knew Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) news would be bad. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power plunged more than 14% in daily trading Monday morning, ahead of the company's Q1 2022 earnings report released after market close. Once the news came out, Plug stock proceeded to sink a further 6% in after-hours trading.

  • Study finds cleaner air leads to more Atlantic hurricanes

    Cleaner air in United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a new U.S. government study found. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study links changes in regionalized air pollution across the globe to storm activity going both up and down. A 50% decrease in pollution particles and droplets in Europe and the U.S. is linked to a 33% increase in Atlantic storm formation in the past couple decades, while the opposite is happening in the Pacific with more pollution and fewer typhoons, according to the study published in Wednesday’s Science Advances.

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • The sea will rise 12 inches by 2050. Here's what we can do to get ready | CivicCon

    Rob Young, a renowned researcher of climate change and sea level rise, discussed what local communities can do differently to prepare.

  • 2 North Carolina beach houses collapse into Atlantic surf

    Two beach houses have fallen into the waves along North Carolina's coast, U.S. National Park Service officials said in a statement Tuesday. The unoccupied homes were located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service confirmed both collapses Tuesday and has closed off the areas around the houses.

  • Coinbase warns users could lose their crypto holdings if the company goes bankrupt

    Coinbase said in its first-quarter earnings report that cryptocurrency assets could become company property in the unlikely event of bankruptcy.

  • Oregon Zoo Names Its Baby Orangutan After One of Dolly Parton's Most Famous Songs

    The nearly 1-month-old Orangutan was named for her "flaming locks of auburn hair"

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Water levels in Lake Mead, Nevada reach historic low

    STORY: A massive reservoir stricken by drought in the Colorado River Basin is rapidly drying up.It means tens of millions of people across several U.S. states could face limits on their water.A shortage for Nevada, California, Arizona, and even across the border in Mexico. Nevada says its taking action to ensure its supply. Patti Aaron is with the Bureau of Reclamation. “We're in our 23rd year of drought in the Colorado River Basin. Both Lake Powell and Lake Mead have been declining rapidly during the course of this drought, and Lake Mead is now at its lowest level since it filled."“About 75% of the water goes to irrigation for agriculture. That supplies about 60% of the food for the nation that's grown in the United States."The lake is filled from the Colorado River as snow melts from the mountains. In 1999, it was at 97% capacity. Now it sits at only 30% full.“We depend on the snowpack and in circumstances like this, where we have many years of drought, the soils are extremely dry. So even if we get a good snowpack, when it melts off, it's going to go into the soils and not runoff into the river. So we need at least four years of consecutive good snowpack to start to recover.”Water authorities responsible for Nevada's Las Vegas region have had to activate a $1.5 billion insurance policy, including building a new low-level pumping station.Colby Pellegrino is with the Southern Nevada Water Authority."These facilities took almost two decades of planning, design and construction, so we had to have a lot of foresight into developing them. But they're a giant insurance policy for the community against the current drought."One unexpected consequence of falling water levels: human remains are being found in newly exposed mud.Earlier this month, police found a barrel containing the decomposed body of an unidentified man.Historians speculate he had been shot in the 70s or 80s - and linked it to the Las Vegas mafia.They also said more bodies will likely be similarly found if trends continue.