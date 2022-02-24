Patterson Auto in Wichita Falls has sold to Foundation Auto.

Canada-based Foundation Automotive Corp. has acquired Patterson Auto Group in Wichita Falls.

Effective immediately, Patterson Buick GMC, Cadillac, Hyundai, BMW, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Kia, RV, and Economy Cars will carry the name of Foundation of Wichita Falls.

“We are extremely blessed to have the opportunity to purchase the Patterson Auto group, a company that represents high integrity, values, and community spirit. It’s our responsibility to continue the legacy that Mr. Patterson and Mr. Tigrett brought to the community of Wichita Falls," said Kevin Kutschinski, President and CEO of Foundation Automotive.

The dealerships were founded and operated by Harry Patterson from 1979 until his death in March 2021. Tigrett has most recently served as president and owner.

Foundation has stores in the U.S. and Canada, including several dealerships in Texas.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Canada-based company buys Patterson Auto