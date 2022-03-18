Canada blasts Russia over UN letter





Canada's United Nations mission on Thursday blasted Russia for a letter it sent to the U.N. regarding the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, prompting a Russian official to hit back at the move, calling it "kindergarten-level Russophobic libel."

Russia sent a letter on Wednesday calling for the U.N. Security Council to pass its draft resolution demanding that "all parties concerned strictly observe humanitarian law" in Ukraine, ensure the protection of civilians and facilitate access to humanitarian aid in the country, among other provisions.

Canada's U.N. mission posted the letter on Twitter with a number of comments and suggested changes added.

In one line of the letter, Russia wrote, "I am reaching out to you with regard to an urgent matter related to the dire humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine."

Canada's U.N. mission added on to the end of the sentence: "which we have caused as a result of our illegal war of aggression."

For another line reading, "Our Western colleagues unfortunately chose to promote the anti-Russian line by politicizing the humanitarian issue," Canada's U.N. mission crossed out most of the line and wrote, "We are actively politicizing the humanitarian suffering that we are causing in Ukraine."

Similar changes were marked throughout the letter.

One Russian official responded to the post, criticizing the Canadian U.N. mission's annotations.

"Thank you @CanadaONU for this kindergarten-level Russophobic libel!" Dmitry Polyanskiy, the deputy permanent representative of Russia to the U.N., tweeted in response.

"It only shows that your diplomatic skills and good manners are at lowest ebb and gives an idea why your country's bid for a non-permanent seat in #SecurityCouncil was voted down twice in 20yrs by UN membership," he added.

Reuters reported the U.N. Security Council vote on the resolution, previously slated for Friday, was canceled. Diplomats said most council members would not have supported it, as Russia absolves itself of responsibility for the crisis in Ukraine in the letter as Moscow continues its widely condemned invasion of the country.