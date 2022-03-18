Canada blasts Russia over UN letter

·2 min read


Canada's United Nations mission on Thursday blasted Russia for a letter it sent to the U.N. regarding the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, prompting a Russian official to hit back at the move, calling it "kindergarten-level Russophobic libel."

Russia sent a letter on Wednesday calling for the U.N. Security Council to pass its draft resolution demanding that "all parties concerned strictly observe humanitarian law" in Ukraine, ensure the protection of civilians and facilitate access to humanitarian aid in the country, among other provisions.

Canada's U.N. mission posted the letter on Twitter with a number of comments and suggested changes added.

In one line of the letter, Russia wrote, "I am reaching out to you with regard to an urgent matter related to the dire humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine."

Canada's U.N. mission added on to the end of the sentence: "which we have caused as a result of our illegal war of aggression."

For another line reading, "Our Western colleagues unfortunately chose to promote the anti-Russian line by politicizing the humanitarian issue," Canada's U.N. mission crossed out most of the line and wrote, "We are actively politicizing the humanitarian suffering that we are causing in Ukraine."

Similar changes were marked throughout the letter.

One Russian official responded to the post, criticizing the Canadian U.N. mission's annotations.

"Thank you @CanadaONU for this kindergarten-level Russophobic libel!" Dmitry Polyanskiy, the deputy permanent representative of Russia to the U.N., tweeted in response.

"It only shows that your diplomatic skills and good manners are at lowest ebb and gives an idea why your country's bid for a non-permanent seat in #SecurityCouncil was voted down twice in 20yrs by UN membership," he added.

Reuters reported the U.N. Security Council vote on the resolution, previously slated for Friday, was canceled. Diplomats said most council members would not have supported it, as Russia absolves itself of responsibility for the crisis in Ukraine in the letter as Moscow continues its widely condemned invasion of the country.

Recommended Stories

  • American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin

    Adrian Kellgren’s family-owned gun company in Florida was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Ukraine suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country. Fearing the worst, Kellgren and his company KelTec decided to put those stranded 400 guns to use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement to help civilians fight back against a Russian military that has been repeatedly shelling their apartment buildings, schools, hospitals and hiding places. “The American people want to do something,” said Kellgren, a former U.S. Navy pilot.

  • Canada schools Russia on UN ‘humanitarian’ resolution letter: ‘It defies all logic’

    ‘Absolutely craven and farcical’

  • Russia arrests military chief with invasion of Ukraine stalling

    Vladimir Putin is said to be frustrated at Russian casualties and slow pace of the invasion

  • US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel says he will host Ukrainian evacuees

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Friday he feels a "moral obligation" to help host individuals who have evacuated Ukraine.Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and former President Obama's onetime chief of staff, said in a statement he will host refugees at his residence in Tokyo."I have a moral obligation to do everything I can to support the brave Ukrainian people in the face of Putin's illegal war," said Emanuel, who is a grandson of...

  • Tennessee guard members safe despite Russian reports

    Three current and former members of the Tennessee National Guard are safe and accounted for, despite a Russian newspaper’s false report that the men were killed while fighting in Ukraine. All three men named in a Russian news report, two of whom are still serving in the Tennessee National Guard, are alive and well — and no U.S. military personnel are currently on orders in Ukraine, National Guard Bureau spokesman Wayne Hall said in a phone interview Friday. The false claim began circulating Thursday after the Russian newspaper Pravda published a story and tweets claiming the three Americans, whom it identified by name and as “mercenaries,” had been “eliminated.”

  • UN Security Council meeting again Thursday to debate Ukraine

    The U.N. Security Council will meet Thursday at the request of six Western nations that sought an open session on Ukraine ahead of an expected vote on a Russian humanitarian resolution that they have sharply criticized for making no mention of Moscow’s war against its smaller neighbor. Russia circulated a proposed Security Council resolution Tuesday that would demand protection for civilians “in vulnerable situations” in Ukraine and safe passage for humanitarian aid and people seeking to leave the country but without mentioning the war.

  • UK communications regulator revokes license of Russian-funded broadcaster RT

    Ofcom, the United Kingdom's communications regulator, has revoked the license for Russian-funded media outlet RT and parent company ANO TV Novosti on Friday for their biased coverage. The agency said the outlet's parent company was not "fit and proper to hold a U.K. broadcast license," The Associated Press reported. "We also note new laws in Russia which effectively criminalise any independent journalism that departs from the Russian state's own...

  • U.S. Grain Shipping Costs Soar With War and Drought Swinging Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- War in Ukraine and drought in Brazil have global crop importers turning to the U.S., and the pivot means costs to ship grains and soybeans on the Mississippi River have soared to an almost eight-year high.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Ri

  • Suns head coach Monty Williams sees potential in young Rockets

    "There is an attacking mentality with this team. The different adjustments you have to make when you have young guys like that you can see it." Williams said.

  • U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on Russia move on Ukraine

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, but diplomats say the measure is set to fail because it does not push for an end to the fighting or withdrawal of Russian troops. The draft resolution, seen by Reuters, also does not address accountability or acknowledge Russia's invasion of its neighbor. Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward described these as "glaring omissions" in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday and said Russia was "game playing."

  • Israel urges Biden admin not to remove IRGC from terror blacklist

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issued a joint statement on Friday urging the Biden administration not to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps from the U.S. blacklist of foreign terrorist organizations.Why it matters: Bennett and Lapid's statement was unusually strong in its criticism of the Biden administration, calling the proposed move "an insult to the victims."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Su

  • Rising COVID Case Numbers from New Variant a Cause for Concern

    Wilson Walker reports on concerns over spread of BA.2 sub-variant in the United States and the Bay Area (3-16-2022)

  • Why Burger King locations are still open in Russia

    Burger King's parent company, Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International, says it has tried to suspend operations in Russia, but the local operator has refused to comply.

  • 'It's Scary'

    CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports a resident sent an image of the camera. The city surveillance camera and a text which read: New cameras on our corner. Days later, that excitement went away - and so did the camera.

  • German chancellor pleads for cease-fire in call with Putin

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday pleaded with Russian President Vladimir Putin to announce a cease-fire in Ukraine during a phone call between the two, according to a report from Reuters.A German government spokesperson told the outlet that Scholz spoke with Putin for about an hour and stressed to the Russian president the importance of the humanitarian situation being improved and finding a diplomatic solution.Putin reportedly told...

  • Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Shredded For Shameless Attack On Joe Biden Over Ukraine

    The former Trump White House press secretary groused about delays and got a scathing reminder in response.

  • Former KGB spy offers insights on what Putin wants

    "Afghanistan was the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union — and Ukraine may become the beginning of the end of Putin as a dictator," the former sleeper agent told CBS News.

  • 'He's clearly angry': People who study Putin are alarmed by his latest speech

    Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Russian oligarchs as well as "scum and traitors" who oppose his war in Ukraine.

  • Stephen Fry Explains Best Way To Stop Increasingly Desperate Putin In Ukraine

    A study of hundreds of conflicts may point to an answer.