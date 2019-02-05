Canada: Blockchain Association Merges with Chamber of Digital Commerce

Canada’s largest blockchain trade association, the Chamber of Digital Commerce has united with the Blockchain Association of Canada (BAC), which will now go by the Chamber of Digital Commerce Canada. The merger was announced in a press release posted on the Chamber of Digital Commerce website on Feb 5.

Executive director and policy strategist of the BAC, Tanya Woods, will be serving as the managing director of the Chamber of Digital Commerce Canada. Woods has previously worked for the Canadian government, BCE, Nintendo, and Microsoft. Woods said in the press release:

“Canada’s blockchain leaders and government would like to see a strong and coordinated blockchain ecosystem that is ready and able to effectively collaborate with policymakers to ensure the industry in Canada will thrive.”

Don Tapscott, executive chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute, said that Canada is “well-positioned” to become a globally leader in the blockchain industry. He added that, “It is critical for Canada to have a unified local community driving blockchain adoption…”

The Chamber of Digital Commerce was established in July 2014 and is comprised of 200 companies that are looking to invest in blockchain technology. Notable members include Microsoft, Overstock, IBM and Bitpay.

On October 2018, Cointelegraph reported that the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) agreed to trial a blockchain shipping solution that was created by IBM. A blockchain implemented system would purportedly allow for the automation of distribution and trade processes, in addition to decreasing costs and margin for error.



Canada has become a leading nation in the crypto and blockchain spaces due to its favorable regulatory regime, low energy costs, innovation and high internet speed.





Related Articles: