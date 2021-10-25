Canada boosts U.S. natgas exports, drills more as global prices surge

FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary
Nia Williams and Scott DiSavino
·3 min read

By Nia Williams and Scott DiSavino

CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Demand has jumped for relatively cheap Canadian natural gas, driving exports to the United States to three-year highs and prompting producers in Canada to boost capital spending and drilling activity.

Global natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs as world economies recover from last year's slowdown during the pandemic. Now, natural gas stockpiles in Europe are dangerously low and demand in Asia has been insatiable, so utilities around the world are competing for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

Canada's gas is remote, and prices at the AECO hub in Alberta are among the cheapest in North America, with production far from major U.S. demand centers and LNG export terminals in the U.S. Gulf Coast, some 2,500 miles (4,023 km) away. Canada has no LNG export terminals.

Still, at around C$5 ($4.12) per million British thermal units (mmBtu), AECO prices are well above their 2021 year-to-date average of C$3.38 ($2.73), and some of Canada's largest gas producers including Tourmaline Oil Corp are seeking to capitalize.

"A number of producers are accelerating capital into Q4 (fourth quarter) to add production volumes into the higher-priced winter market," said Matt Murphy, an analyst at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co (TPH) in Calgary.

Gas receipts into TC Energy's NGTL pipeline system hit an all-time high of 12.75 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in mid-October, according to TPH records dating from 2013. The NGTL system is the main artery shipping western Canadian gas to market, and can be used as a proxy for output from the region.

TPH is forecasting further gas receipt growth to 12.9 bcfd in December, with new highs in 2022.

Data provider Refinitiv said Canadian exports to the United States averaged 8.3 bcfd year-to-date, the highest over that time period since 2018. In 2020, Canadian exports hit their lowest level since 1993 because of the pandemic, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.

The increase in drilling activity in Canada contrasts with a more cautious approach among U.S. gas producers, who are still being careful with their capital after the pandemic decimated demand in 2020 and left the industry on its knees.

The Canadian gas rig count is currently 70, up 75% from this time last year, while U.S. gas rigs are up about 32% to 98 over the same period, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

Tourmaline, Canada's largest gas producer, is accelerating drilling in the second half and bringing capital spending originally earmarked for 2022 into this year, according to a company presentation in September.

"The company will monitor natural gas supply/demand balances and schedule new production startups appropriately through the course of winter and the balance of 2022," Tourmaline said.

The company expects to produce on average 500,000-510,000 barrels of oil equivalent next year, up from 440,000-445,000 in 2021.

Other major Canadian gas producers increasing activity include Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and ARC Resources, industry analysts said. ARC declined to comment and CNRL did not respond to a request for comment.

However, a shortage of skilled crews to operate drilling rigs in Canada could limit how much gas output climbs, and some producers remain cautious that increased supply may rein in prices.

"How do we do more even if we wanted to do more? We're at a limit on the people that we have," said Darren Gee, Chief Executive of Peyto Exploration and Development Corp.

($1 = 1.2363 Canadian dollars)

(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil field services cos. expect to see hike in North America upstream spending

    As global oil and gas demand has increased from early Covid-19 pandemic lows, oil field services and equipment giants Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB), Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) and Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) each turned a profit and saw higher earnings in the third quarter of 2021. Here's what the companies' executives discussed on their Q3 earnings calls.

  • ICICI Bank Shares Surge as Loan Growth Buoys Profit to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- ICICI Bank Ltd.’s shares jumped after the lender posted a record profit in the second quarter, buoyed by strong loan growth as consumer demand improved in India.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singa

  • As the CME’s Volume Gets Pumped, the Bitcoin ETF’s Quirky Structure Could Explain Some of It

    If one wants exposure to bitcoin, the purest play is buying bitcoin itself. Everything else comes with its own idiosyncrasies.

  • Listen in: Kyle Busch frustrated, yelling on the radio

    Listen in as Kyle Busch gets frustrated trying to pass Bubba Wallace, yelling on his radio.

  • Copper Chaos Is Latest in a Rich History of Wild Metal Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- The wild moves in the copper market this week have sent traders into the history books. As inventories on the London Metal Exchange dropped to the lowest in decades, the price of contracts for immediate delivery surged to a record premium of more than $1,000 a ton to contracts for delivery in three months — the hallmark of a supply squeeze. The exchange has responded by launching an inquiry and imposing emergency rules. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why

  • Exxon calls for carbon price, working on CCS projects across Asia

    Exxon Mobil Corp is pursuing carbon capture storage (CCS) hubs across Asia and has started talks with some countries with potential storage options for carbon dioxide, the company's head of low carbon solutions said on Monday. One of Exxon's key projects is to build CCS hubs in Southeast Asia, similar to one being built in Houston, Texas, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions President Joe Blommaert told Reuters. CCS advocates, including oil majors and the International Energy Agency, see the technology as being essential to help meet net zero emissions and key to unlocking large-scale economic hydrogen production, although critics say CCS will extend the life of dirty fossil fuels.

  • No 'blank slate' jurors in county shaken by Arbery slaying

    No. 218 joined a bike ride supporting Ahmaud Arbery's family after the young Black man was chased down and shot dead. Identified in court only by numbers, both people were summoned to jury duty in the trial over Arbery's slaying. With jury selection underway in the Georgia community of 85,000 where the killing took place, it seems increasingly likely that some of the jurors who are ultimately chosen will have preconceived opinions and personal ties to the case.

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs in Record Numbers. Here's Why

    As long as there have been employees, employees have felt powerless. For the most part, it's been the farm, factory, and business owners who've called the shots. Employees showed up, did their best, and knew they could be let go at any time.

  • Small businesses say their revenues are plummeting as they're forced to turn down business because of the labor shortage

    The owner of a dog-walking company in Atlanta, Georgia, said she got, on average, four new enquiries a day, "and we have to turn all of them away."

  • Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs as global supply remained tight amid solid fuel demand in the United States and elsewhere in the world as economies pick up from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 87 cents, or 1.0%, to $84.63 a barrel at 0342 GMT, after gaining 1.5% on Friday. Brent crude futures increased 71 cents, or 0.8%, to $86.24 a barrel, following on from last Friday's 1.1% gain.

  • This Retailer Is Paying a $2 Hourly Bonus to Employees Who Work Peak Days This Holiday Season

    Retailers are already busy preparing, as many consumers tend to spend and shop more during the weeks and months leading up to the holiday season. One retailer has already announced they will pay their employees extra during peak work days this holiday season. During the pandemic, many companies increased their starting wages or offered more incentives to attract good, loyal workers.

  • 4 Reasons to Keep Working in Retirement

    The very concept of retirement is changing before our eyes. Large swaths of people -- members of the FIRE movement or otherwise -- have redefined what it means to be a worker in a distributed workforce. The great news is that retirement no longer needs to be a period of complete idleness following 40 years of work; instead, it can be woven into our lives in whatever way we see fit.

  • Google worked with Facebook to undermine Apple's attempts to offer its users greater privacy protections, complaint alleges

    "The companies have been working together to improve Facebook's ability" to track users using Apple devices, the complaint alleges.

  • 5 Freelance Jobs That Are in High Demand

    There are plenty of benefits to being a freelancer as opposed to a salaried employee. Often, going freelance means getting to set your own hours, and you can sometimes earn a higher wage as a freelancer since you're not getting workplace benefits like health insurance. The only tricky thing about freelancing is that it can lead to a variable income.

  • Saudi push on company headquarters showing success, says official

    Saudi Arabia's push for firms to set up regional headquarters in Riyadh is proving successful and is not aimed at dismantling corporate operations elsewhere, a senior Saudi official said. The world's top oil exporter and largest Arab economy has given foreign firms until the end of 2023 to set up headquarters or risk losing out on government contracts as it competes for foreign capital and talent. Fahd al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, told Reuters there has been "a lot of success" in attracting multinationals and that details would be announced at Saudi's flagship investment forum FII which starts on Tuesday.

  • Wall Street Hails a New Era of Oil Prices: Higher for Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Could the era of cheap oil supply be gone for good?Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThat’s the conclusion of some of the biggest commodities desks on Wall Street, where banks have been lifti

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Supply chain problems forcing small businesses to change how they operate

    The supply chain issues the U.S. economy is currently facing are not only affecting consumers during the peak shopping season, but small businesses have also started to feel the effects of these shortages. According to the most recent U.S. Census Small Business Pulse Survey, conducted between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, 45% of businesses said they are having domestic supplier delays. Supplies that small businesses rely on are becoming harder to find, especially since owners cannot always order in bulk or in advance like larger companies.

  • 3 Ways to Effortlessly Boost Retirement Savings Without Downgrading Your Lifestyle

    For most people, retirement savings is important but investing more for the future can seem impossible. Saving for later can require sacrifice now, and investing for retirement is likely competing with other short-term financial goals and immediate expenses. The good news is, there are a few ways you can save more for retirement without making any sacrifices or changing your lifestyle in a manner that's hard to sustain.