Canada budget amps military spending in response to Ukraine war

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, pictured in October 2021, earmarked an additional Can$8 billion (US$6.4 billion) for the military (AFP/Lars Hagberg) (Lars Hagberg)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michel COMTE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chrystia Freeland
    Canadian politician and writer

Canada's finance minister, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shelled out more money for the military in a budget Thursday that also aims to tackle soaring costs of living and a housing crisis.

But the additional Can$8 billion (US$6.4 billion) earmarked for defense over five years falls far short of a NATO target of spending two percent of GDP.

In a speech to parliament, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said: "Putin's invasion of Ukraine has reminded us that our own peaceful democracy -- like all the democracies of the world -- depends ultimately on the defence of hard power."

"We know that freedom does not come for free, and that peace is guaranteed only by our readiness to fight for it," she said. "That is why this budget makes an immediate, additional investment in our armed forces."

According to NATO, Canada currently spends 1.36 percent of GDP on the military, which is down slightly from just a few years ago.

To meet the two percent NATO target, Ottawa would have to set aside tens of billions of dollars more each year, according to parliament's independent fiscal watchdog and other experts.

Freeland suggested Ottawa could still close that NATO gap soon, proposing "a swift defence policy review to equip Canada for a world that has become more dangerous."

Canada, with one of the largest Ukrainian diasporas in the world, also announced an additional Can$1 billion in loans through the International Monetary Fund and Can$500 million in military aid for Ukraine this year.

The budget is the first since Prime Minster Justin Trudeau's Liberals won a third term in elections last September.

With support from a small leftist faction the minority government is expected to pass it in a soon-to-be held vote in the House of Commons.

- Slashing spending -

The budget will see spending slashed by Can$131 billion after the government doled out significant pandemic aid over the past two years that pushed the debt to a record Can$1.16 trillion this year.

At the same time, Freeland said she recognizes that Canadians are struggling with higher costs for almost everything and so the government is rolling out targeted measures to mitigate the impacts of inflation.

Notably, Ottawa aims to double the number of new homes built over the next decade to ease a supply crunch and soaring prices, as well as ban foreign investment in an overheated housing market.

It also earmarked billions of dollars for a new dental care program, coming on the heels of a new national childcare program.

And Ottawa is setting up a fund to attract private foreign investment in Canada's transition away from fossil fuels, raising taxes on banks and insurance companies, and supporting domestic exploration for critical minerals used to make electric vehicle batteries and semi-conductors.

After what Freeland described as having "teetered on the brink" in 2020 when the pandemic hit, the Canadian economy has rebounded strongly.

It has recovered 112 percent of the jobs lost in those early months, and the unemployment rate -- at 5.5 percent -- is now just shy of a pre-pandemic low, while economic growth is "1.2 percent above where it was before the pandemic," she noted.

Private sector economists surveyed by Ottawa forecast slightly slower growth of 3.9 percent in 2022 and 3.1 percent next year.

"After wave after wave and lockdown after lockdown, our economy has not just recovered, it is booming," Freeland said.

But getting through the last two years came at a "significant cost" and now the government must reduce spending as it reaches for an eventual balanced budget, she said.

"We are absolutely determined that our debt-to-GDP ratio must continue to decline," the minister said.

"Our pandemic deficits are and must continue to be reduced. The extraordinary debts we incurred to keep Canadians safe and solvent must be paid down."

The budget deficit is expected to fall from Can$113.8 billion in 2021-2022 to Can$52.8 billion in 2022-2023.

The debt-to-GDP ratio, meanwhile, is forecast to fall from 46.5 percent in 2021-2022 to 45.1 percent in 2022-2023.

amc/bfm

Recommended Stories

  • Canada budget deficit to be C$52.8 billion in fiscal 2022/23 - Finance Department

    Canada's budget deficit is forecast to be C$52.8 billion ($41.9 billion) in the fiscal year ending next March, the finance ministry said Thursday, as Ottawa earmarked a relatively modest C$29 billion in net new spending over five years aimed at boosting economic growth. The government also said it would introduce a two-year legal ban on foreign home buyers and measures to fast-track new housing construction. "Now is the time for us to focus - with smart investments and clarity of purpose - on growing our economy," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said while presenting the budget in parliament.

  • Canada to raise military spending and review defense goals, cites Russia war

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will boost military spending slightly over the next five years and review its overall defense policy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Liberal government said on Thursday. Canada currently spends 1.36% of GDP on defense and a senior government official said the new spending should push that up to 1.5% by 2026-27.

  • U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo on starving Russia's 'war machine'

    STORY: A new investment ban announced on Wednesday by President Joe Biden means that Americans will be forbidden from investing in Russian firms' equity and debt and investment funds, cutting off Russia's defense industry and other sectors from the world's biggest source of investment capital, Adeyemo said."What this means is that Russia will be deprived of the capital it needs to build up its economy, but also to invest in its war machine," Adeyemo said.Adeyemo said the United States and its European allies have committed to target Russian military supply chains to deny access to key components - "things that are important to building their tanks, to supplying missiles and making sure that they have fewer resources" to fight the war in Ukraine but also to project power in the future.

  • Taiwan aims for zero serious COVID cases as infections edge up

    Taiwan is aiming for zero serious COVID-19 infections and an "effective" control of the virus, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, responding to a gradual increase in the number of domestic cases as it pledges to keep its reopening on track. Unlike large parts of the rest of the world, Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control with strict and early control measures, including an efficient contact tracing system and largely closing its borders. Since the beginning of this year, Taiwan has reported 2,061 domestic cases, with only five people classified as being seriously ill and just one death.

  • Oil and Gas prices effective April 6, 2022

    Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for April 6, 2022

  • Female Senators Want Women Included in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

    Anna MoneymakerA bipartisan group of female senators will introduce legislation Thursday pushing for the involvement of women in any peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to a draft copy of the measure The Daily Beast obtained before its release.But notably, the resolution’s main sponsor, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), only allowed female senators to be original cosponsors on the legislation. Shaheen’s office said it wanted to open the resolution up to women senators first to send a mes

  • Bodo/Glimt beat Roma again in Conference League quarter-finals

    Norwegians Bodo/Glimt grabbed a late 2-1 win over Roma in their Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday, while Leicester were held to a goalless draw by PSV Eindhoven.

  • Chinese state media are using H-1B visas to bypass US journalist visa restrictions

    State-run CCTV, People's Daily, China Daily, and Xinhua all got several H-1B approvals in recent years.

  • Tiger Woods returns, shoots 1-under in first round at Masters

    Tiger Woods made his official return to the PGA Tour at the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

  • Driver killed in crash identified

    A 23-year-old Norris man has been identified as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Oak Ridge on Wednesday.

  • Porsche Just Invested $75 Million to Produce Cleaner-Burning Synthetic Fuel

    The marque is betting big on eFuel, which makes combustion engines almost entirely carbon neutral.

  • Warren Buffett's protégé warns of dangerous speculation in markets — and compares the meme-stock boom to the Dutch tulip bubble

    Kanbrick cofounder Tracy Britt Cool echoed Buffett's warnings about greed, speculation, and shameless promoters in her second annual letter.

  • A New COVID-19 Mystery

    To many people’s surprise — including mine — new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have not begun to rise. Over the past two weeks, they have held roughly steady, falling about 1%, even as the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of omicron has become the dominant form of COVID-19 in the U.S. Across much of Europe, by contrast, cases surged last month after BA.2 began spreading there, and many experts expected a similar pattern here. That hasn’t happened. “It has not taken off,” Michael Osterholm, a Unive

  • India’s black fungus epidemic can now be linked to cow dung fires

    Cow dung fires, a common practice in various regions in India, may have acted as a vehicle for India’s mucormycosis epidemic of 2021, a new study now suggests. The paper, authored by Houston-based independent researcher Jessy Skaria, among others, and published in mBio on March 31, put forth the theory that “mucorales-rich cow excrement, given its use in multiple Indian rituals and practices, especially during the pandemic, probably played a key role in India’s covid-19- associated mucormycosis epidemic.” In April 2021, while India was battling the devastating second wave of covid-19, it was also hit by infections of black fungus, the colloquial term for mucormycosis.

  • Las Vegas Strip Hotels, Casinos Enter a New Sin City Golden Age

    Caesars, MGM, Wynn, and the rest of Las Vegas are ready for tourists, huge events, major construction, BTS, and the NFL draft.

  • It’s now clear that the Federal Reserve has made a huge monetary-policy error

    In May 2020 I was on Anthony Pompliano’s podcast describing the likelihood of high inflation in the coming years and the Federal Reserve trying to catch up. Unfortunately, the subjective nature of discretionary interest rate policy has left the Fed doing what it typically does: looking at 12-month trailing data in a reactive manner and then responding when it becomes clear that the economy is drunk. The Fed now wants to swipe a punch bowl that it should have been watering down long ago.

  • Russia says it would have to 'rebalance' if Finland and Sweden join NATO

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO then Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures. Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which it says aims among other things to degrade Ukraine's military potential and prevent it becoming a bridgehead for a NATO attack, has prompted the two Nordic countries to consider joining the U.S.-led alliance. If the two countries join, "we'll have to make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of ensuring our security," Peskov told Britain's Sky News.

  • Putin ally and battle-hardened Chechen leader teases further brutalities as fractures with Kremlin surface

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posted a video to Telegram teasing further brutality in southeastern Ukraine as the world reels from Bucha massacre.

  • Ted Cruz Went After Mr. T And Twitter Users Pitied The Fool

    Critics ripped the Texas Republican with the same point.

  • Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham take final swipes at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ahead of Supreme Court confirmation vote: 'She is an extreme outlier'

    In a last-minute gripe, Republicans took swipes at Ketanji Brown Jackson even though they were powerless to stop her confirmation.