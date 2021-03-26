Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

Bloomberg

Shipping rates are surging as the blockage of the Suez Canal is wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade and making the long journey around Africa the only short-term alternative for many cargoes and commodities.Even if the Ever Given is freed and sails away immediately, there's a backlog of about 200 vessels of all types that will take days to clear, leading to a growing pile-up, said Arthur Richier, a senior freight analyst at Vortexa.The blockage is creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic. About 12% of global trade transits the canal that’s so strategic world powers have fought over it.Key Highlights:Work since Tuesday to re-float the Ever Given has so far been unsuccessful, with tugs and diggers failing to budge the 400-meter long vessel238 vessels were queued up Thursday in Egypt, up from 186 Wednesday, according to Bloomberg dataBlockage May Disrupt Supplies to Singapore (9:29 a.m. HK)Singapore may need to draw down existing inventories should the blockage in the Suez Canal temporarily disrupt supplies to the city-state, according to the country’s trade minister.If tugs and diggers aren’t able to dislodge the container ship blocking traffic soon, ships will have to divert around Africa, adding weeks to journeys, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post. He also said that the Malacca and Singapore straits could be affected, as the incident “illustrates how the world is now so closely interwoven together.”Backlog of Vessels Will Take Days to Clear (9:19 a.m. HK)Even if the Ever Given sails away immediately, there’s a backlog of about 200 vessels of all types that will take days to clear, leading to an ever-increasing pile-up, according to Arthur Richier, a senior freight analyst at Vortexa. That’s assuming an average transit of 50 vessels a day via the canal.Egyptian authorities appear to want to wait until Monday for a higher tide to try and tow the vessel away, indicating that the most realistic return to normal for vessel traffic will only happen in a minimum of 10 days, Richier said.Ships in Red Sea May Leave if Crisis Lasts 2 Weeks (9:12 a.m. HK)Ships in the Red Sea will be rerouted only if there is an extended delay in unblocking the Suez Canal, according to Randy Giveans, senior vice president of equity research for energy maritime at Jefferies LLC.So far, only ships outside the Red Sea that were hoping to use the canal are rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope. For vessels already in the area, it would only make a difference if the canal outage was certain to be over two weeks, since that’s how much additional time they would need to get around the Cape.“Assuming owners aren’t forced to remove all containers aboard the Ever Given, we expect the refloat to be completed by next Thursday,” he said. “If cargo needs to be unloaded and/or extensive repairs must be made to the canal itself, then the downtime could certainly last at least two weeks.”Heavy-Lift Helicopters May Be Needed to Unload Containers (8:50 a.m. HK)The failed attempts to move the Ever Given are increasing the odds that heavy-lift helicopters may be needed to unburden it of at least part of its load of 500 containers, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, which capsized off Italy in 2012.The so-called sky-crane helicopters, able to lift a load of 25,000 pounds, and Russian MI-26 helicopters would be the only ones able to perform the task. The challenge is to find these helicopters and transport them to the site.There aren’t many of those that are privately owned, said Keith Sailor, director of commercial operations at Aurora, Oregon-based Columbia Helicopters Inc., a company that operates a fleet of heavy-lift helicopters. “If you can’t find one in the region, you’d need to fly one over there in an Antonov cargo plane,” he said. That could take five to eight days.Ever Given Charterer Says Blackout Didn’t Cause Ship Grounding (8:30 a.m. HK)There wasn’t a blackout that resulted in a loss of power prior to the Ever Given’s grounding, the ship’s charterer, Taiwan’s Evergreen Line, said in a statement. Evergreen added that responsibility for any expenses incurred during the recovery operation, third-party liability or the cost of any repairs is the owner’s.The shipowner, Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha, said Thursday it’s responsible for any damage to the ship and canal as a result of the accident, and that charterers are responsible for dealing with cargo owners.Freight Broker C.H. Robinson Suffering No Impact So Far (8:15 a.m. HK)C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., one of the biggest U.S. freight brokers, hasn’t yet seen a direct impact of the Suez Canal blockage on its operations as it has helped many of its customers move to air freight in the past months.“Currently, the demand for ocean to air conversion has skyrocketed as we near quarter end,” Matt Castle, vice president of global forwarding, said in response to questions. “It’s too early to tell if additional conversions will be needed due to the Suez canal disruption.”Traffic Snarl Is Making Shipping Costs Skyrocket (9:10 p.m. London)It’s going to be tough to come up with a single figure for how much the epic traffic jam in the canal is costing, but shipping rates are already skyrocketing.The cost to ship a 40-foot container from China to Europe has climbed to about $8,000, almost quadruple the figure a year ago. Suezmax vessels, which typically carry 1 million barrels of oil, are now getting about $17,000 a day, the most since June 2020.Your Instant Coffee May Soon Be at Risk From Suez Blockage (9:07 p.m. London)The crisis in the Suez Canal is also curbing shipments of robusta coffee -- the type used to make Nescafe. All of the beans from East Africa and Asia -- which houses two of the world’s top robusta producers -- flow to Europe via the Suez.Coffee roasters on the continent had already been struggling to get robusta coffee from Vietnam, the world’s largest producer, due to a shortage of shipping containers that has upended the global food trade. Just when the availability of boxes started improving, the canal blockage brought another headache.Caterpillar Facing Shipment Delays Due to Blockage (8:35 p.m. London)Caterpillar Inc., the U.S.’s largest machinery producer and one of the biggest in the world, is facing shipment delays due to the Suez Canal blockage and is even considering airlifting products if necessary.The producer of iconic yellow diggers and bulldozers is anticipating a lag of a week or more in shipments from Asia to its facilities in Europe, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company is already contending with delivery delays of up to three weeks as countries around the world reopen, driving extraordinary demand for its products, according to the person.Suction Dredger Deployed in Effort to Refloat Ship (8:14 p.m. London)A specialized suction dredger is the new tool being used in the efforts to dislodge the Ever Given, which has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Wednesday, according to a statement from the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.The suction dredger can dislodge 2,000 cubic meters of material per hour and was ready to begin work. A team of expert salvors from SMIT Salvage were at the vessel. The focus is dredging to remove sand and mud around the port side of vessels’ bow.Blockage Forces Ships to Look at Trip Around Africa (8:03 p.m. London)The Suez Canal blockage showed no signs of budging for a third day, forcing container carriers and other vessels to weigh costly and time-consuming voyages around Africa.Two liquefied natural gas tankers loaded in the U.S. and bound for Asian markets appear to have changed course in the mid-Atlantic and are now heading around Africa to avoid gridlock in the Suez waterway. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG are considering sending ships along the same route, moves that would follow a Synergy Marine-managed ship that is being sent around the Cape of Good Hope. Torm A/S, a Danish owner of tankers, said its customers have asked about the cost of options to divert.Canal Traffic Jam Has Doubled to 238 Ships (5:37 p.m. London)The number of ships waiting to enter the Suez Canal is growing as the waterway remains blocked.Data compiled by Bloomberg shows there were 238 vessels queued up Thursday, compared with 186 counted on Wednesday and around 100 at the start of the blockage.Container Ship Diverting to Avoid Canal (5:23 p.m. London)A container ship is being diverted around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope to avoid the blocked Suez Canal, according to Rajesh Unni, a captain and chief executive officer of Synergy Marine.Eight of more than 375 ships managed by Synergy Marine are caught up in the Suez Canal traffic jam. That includes a 20,000 TEU Ultra Large Container Vessel, or ULCV, three other large container ships, one Very Large Gas carrier, one chemical tanker and two bulk carriers.“The longer the Canal is closed, the larger the queue of vessels that will be caught up in jams and the bigger the losses for shipping and, ultimately, consumers of the goods which we transport,” Unni siad.Russia Gas Exports to Benefit From Blockage (4:32 p.m. London)Russia natural gas supplies via pipeline could provide Europe with some flexibility as LNG imports from the Middle East are affected by the blockage at the Suez Canal, consulting firm Rystad said in a note.The U.S. could also benefit as shipments from its LNG export terminals could reach Europe much quicker than vessel going around Africa from the Middle East.“It could be a perfect opportunity for U.S. producers to secure some orders at a time of such a transport route crisis,” Rystad said.Not Much Room to Maneuver (3:39 p.m. London)It’s no wonder the stuck Ever Given in the Suez Canal is creating such a headache.The key trade route is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate. It's no wonder the stuck Ever Given in the Suez Canal is creating such a headache.The key trade route is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate. Work to re-float the giant container ship -- about a quarter mile long (400 meters) -- and allow passage for oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of everything from commodities to consumer goods continued without success on Thursday in Egypt.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more vessels, which are getting bigger and bigger, transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal and the Strait of Hormuz.