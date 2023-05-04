Canada considers expelling Chinese diplomats for targeting MP

Canada's foreign minister Melanie Joly said China's alleged attempts to target a Canadian MPare "completely unacceptable"

Canada has said it is considering expelling Chinese diplomats after Beijing was accused of targeting a member of parliament and his family.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly summoned China's ambassador on Thursday to discuss the issue.

It follows a report that Canada's spy agency believes China sought details about the MP's relatives in an effort to deter "anti-China positions".

The politician had previously accused China of human rights abuses.

On Thursday, Ms Joly said that she asked her deputy minister to tell China's ambassador, Cong Peiwu, that Canada will not tolerate interference in its affairs.

"What has happened is completely unacceptable," Ms Joly said.

"All options including expulsion of diplomats remain on the table, as we consider the consequences for this behaviour," she said.

According to a Canadian intelligence report that first emerged in the Globe and Mail newspaper, Michael Chong, a Conservative politician in Canada, was targeted by the Chinese government after he put forward a motion in parliament in 2021 that declared China's treatment of its Uighur minority population a genocide.

China has denied the accusations and sanctioned Mr Chong shortly after in response.

The Globe and Mail report, published on Monday, suggested that Beijing had sought information about Mr Chong's relatives who may be in Hong Kong in a likely effort to "make an example of this MP and deter others from taking anti-PRC [People's Republic of China] positions".

China's foreign embassy has dismissed the allegations.

"China is opposed to any interference in a country's internal affairs," said spokeswoman Mao Ning on Thursday. "We never interfere in Canada's internal affairs and have no interest whatsoever in doing so."

"We are resolute in defending our sovereignty, security and development interests and opposing actions that interfere in China's internal affairs and harm China's interests," she added.

Mr Chong said that he has been briefed by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and criticised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government on Thursday for not expelling a diplomat the spy agency suggested was involved.

"Like many Canadians, I have family abroad," Mr Chong said in a statement. "(China's) targeting of families abroad to intimidate and coerce Canadians here at home is a serious, national threat."

Mr Trudeau said he only learned about the issue after the Globe and Mail report.

"CSIS made the determination that it wasn't something that needed to be raised to a higher level because it wasn't a significant enough concern," Mr Trudeau said on Wednesday.

China's embassy to Canada did not respond to questions from the BBC on what unfolded when the ambassador was summoned.

Typically, summoning an ambassador is a diplomatic tool used by one country to publicly express anger or discontent against the other.

The allegations come amid other intelligence reports that have accused China of attempting to interfere in Canadian elections.