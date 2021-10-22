Canada criticizes proposed U.S. EV tax credit, says could harm auto sector

Canada's Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa
WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Friday warned that U.S. legislative proposals to create new electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles could harm the North American auto industry and run afoul of trade agreements, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng told U.S. lawmakers proposed credits if approved "would have a major adverse impact on the future of EV and automotive production in Canada, resulting in the risk of severe economic harm and tens of thousands of job losses in one of Canada’s largest manufacturing sectors. U.S. companies and workers would not be isolated from these impacts."

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese)

