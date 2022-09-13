Canada Declares Holiday to Honor Queen But TSX Stays Open

Canada Declares Holiday to Honor Queen But TSX Stays Open
Brian Platt
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Canadian government has declared Monday a federal holiday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, but financial markets will function normally.

Most Read from Bloomberg

TMX Group Ltd., operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said the main exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange and TSX Alpha Exchange will follow normal trading hours on Sept. 19. Payments Canada, which runs the country’s payment clearing and settlement infrastructure, said it will be fully operational on the day.

The Bank of Canada, however, is rearranging its bond auction schedule. A planned 10-year bond auction on Monday will be moved to Sept. 22. A scheduled 5-year bond auction on Sept. 22 will be held Sept. 26. All other operations that support financial markets will run normally on Monday, the central bank said in a statement.

The status of other financial institutions is unclear. Federally-regulated companies including banks, life insurers, telecommunications companies and transportation firms won’t be required to close, Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan said on Twitter.

Details of the holiday are still being finalized and the federal government is working with provincial governments “to try and see that we’re aligned on this,” Trudeau said. The British monarch is Canada’s head of state.

“Declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important, so for our part we will be letting federal employees know that Monday will be a day of mourning where they will not work,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking to reporters at a Liberal caucus retreat in New Brunswick.

Some provinces automatically align their holidays with federal ones, while other provinces do so on a case-by-case basis. Ontario will not declare a holiday, instead marking it a day of mourning, Premier Doug Ford said in a statement. This will allow students to stay in school, learning about the Queen’s many contributions, he said.

“We encourage all Ontarians to use this day to honor Her Majesty and pay tribute to the extraordinary legacy she leaves behind,” Ford said.

Quebec Premier François Legault -- who is in the middle of a re-election campaign in the majority French-speaking province -- also ruled out making Monday a provincial holiday.

(Updates with bond auction rescheduling in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetHedge Fund’s Decade-Long Wait for Yuan Crash Nears PaydayUkrainian Successes Rais

  • Billy Long didn't want to be seen at her same-sex wedding shower — a struggle known to many Ozarks families

    A woman came forward four years after the wedding when Rep. Billy Long voted against a key court decision.

  • Boeing deliveries rose in August as it resumed 787 handovers

    Boeing jetliner deliveries rose in August to 35 airplanes as the U.S. planemaker resumed handovers of its 787 Dreamliner after a 15-month delay. Boeing said monthly deliveries included 27 737 MAX jets, two 787s and five freighters. Boeing deliveries in July had fallen to a five-month low of 26 airplanes, highlighting pressure on global supply chains.

  • Nicki Minaj Is Queen of Australia’s Singles Chart

    Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” (Universal) climbs 2-1 for its first week at the summit.

  • Biden celebrates Democratic victories, but GOP extremism remains his party's midterm focus

    President Biden and activists celebrate long-sought wins on climate and drug prices, but new inflation data complicates Democrats' midterm message.

  • JPM Investment-Banking Fees Could Fall 50% This Quarter

    JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s investment-banking fees may fall by half in the third quarter as clients stay on the sidelines amid uncertainty around inflation, Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and the potential for a recession.&nbsp; That's according to a presentation given by President Daniel Pinto. The firm is also shaking up its fixed-income trading business. Bloomberg's Sonali Basak reports on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Meta Seeks Out Secrets From Over 100 Companies to Win Antitrust Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- To defend itself against the federal government, Meta Platforms Inc. says it needs its rivals to divulge some of their most closely held secrets.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetHedge Fund’s Decade-Long Wait for Yuan Crash Nears PaydayUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityFacebook’s

  • Twitter whistleblower testifies to Congress

    Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, testified before Congress for the first time since his complaint about the company’s alleged security failures.

  • China Tells Banks to Report Exposure to Conglomerate Fosun

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities have told the nation’s biggest banks and state-owned firms to start a round of checks on their financial exposure to Fosun, one of the country’s largest non-state conglomerates, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian

  • GPs and hospitals cancel appointments on day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    Thousands of GP and hospital appointments are being cancelled because of the bank holiday on Monday.

  • Prominent Atlanta attorney dies in drowning accident off Georgia coast

    A prominent Atlanta attorney has died after he drowned in riptides on the beach at a popular Georgia island. Glynn County fire and rescue confirmed to Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that Page Pate drowned at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island. Pate and his son got caught up in the rip current as they were swimming on Sunday.

  • Woman facing federal charges in connection to identity theft

    A Dayton woman is facing federal charges after being accused of steal multiple identities in the Miami Valley.

  • Payton Thorne reflects on positives after watching Akron game film

    Payton Thorne reflects on positives after watching Akron game film

  • Battery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range

    Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy has unveiled a new anode-free battery pack designed to slash cell cost as much as 50% while delivering up to 600 miles (965 km) of driving range, the company said Tuesday. The young company hopes to begin producing its Gemini pack at a new 20-gigawatt-hour U.S. manufacturing plant in 2026, founder and Chief Executive Mujeeb Ijaz said in an interview. Other battery companies are developing anode-free designs, but ONE’s Gemini battery appears to be unique in that it uses cells with two different cell chemistries, including one for everyday driving and a second to extend driving range on longer trips.

  • Sophie Turner Dons Feather Gown in First Red Carpet Appearance with Joe Jonas Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

    The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Willa, welcomed their second daughter in July

  • Border Patrol chief says memo clearing migrant release into US after Title 42 end is unprecedented

    Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz confirmed an internal memo allowing agents to release illegal aliens into the U.S. was unprecedented for the agency, said it deals with possible Title 42 rollback.

  • Japan Sept factory mood tanks on cost pressure - Reuters Tankan

    Business confidence of Japanese manufacturers retreated in September from a seven-month high, while service firms' sentiment fell to a five-month low, as unyielding cost pressures hit the corporate sector, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. While Japan's annual consumer inflation remains far modest than global peers at about 2.5%, wholesale inflation has hovered at a near double-digit pace, squeezing profit margins for companies facing inflation-wary clientele and consumers. "We see vigorous demands, but raw material and fuel costs are rising faster than the pace of our price hike," said a manager at a glass manufacturer in the Aug. 31-Sept. 9 poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) closely followed "Tankan" quarterly survey.

  • Loyola University Student Created 'The Safety Pouch' To Fight Against Police Brutality During Traffic Stops

    A junior at Loyola University in New Orleans is off to a tremendous start of the school year as he nationally launches his latest invention, the Safety Pouch.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • ‘It’s a Reality Check’: Wall Street Reacts to Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors, analyst and economists alike received a harsh reality check on Tuesday as inflation for the month of August topped expectations and sent US stocks tumbling by the most more than two weeks.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityHedge Fund’s D