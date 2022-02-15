Canada defends emergency action as way to stop ‘overthrow’

OTTAWA, Ont. — Forced to defend its decision to employ last-resort measures against trucker protests, the Canadian government revealed Tuesday who it thinks it’s up against.

“There have been those who have tried to characterize these illegal blockades about vaccines and mandates and fatigue with the pandemic,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a press conference Tuesday. “That is not what is driving this movement right now. What is driving this movement is a very small, organized group that is driven by an ideology to overthrow the government.”

A convoy roared into Ottawa nearly three weeks ago. Hundreds of trucks and protesters, at times numbering in the thousands, have overrun the heart of the capital city.

Other convoys have barricaded ports of entry across Canada.

Mendicino argued that arrests Monday at a border crossing in Coutts in Alberta offer a “cautionary tale” about precisely what authorities are dealing with.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police discovered a group who had been blockading the crossing had a “cache of firearms,” body armor, high capacity magazines and a large quantity of ammunition. The RCMP says it arrested 11 people who it believed were prepared to use force if officers tried to take down the blockade.

“The seizure of a significant number of illegal firearms by a group that is very committed to the cause is something that we need to be very sober about,” said Mendicino, a former federal prosecutor.

Some protest organizers, who have called for Trudeau’s resignation, have been linked to far-right extremism.

Until Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Cabinet ministers had stuck with the word “illegal” to describe trucker protests that have overtaken downtown Ottawa and blocked economically vital border crossings. The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit, Mich., and Windsor, Ont., was shut down for nearly a week.

The Trudeau government took the unprecedented step late Monday of invoking the Emergencies Act, a powerful legislative instrument created for national crises.

Authorities at all levels have taken heavy criticism for failing to end — and in many cases to even intervene in — the trucker demonstrations. Earlier Tuesday, Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigned with the city still in the grip of the crisis.

The Emergencies Act equips authorities with temporary powers such as compelling tow truck operators to remove semi-trailers dug in just steps from Parliament Hill.

The measures are also designed to crush organizers’ funding sources and impose tougher consequences for public assembly that breach the peace, with penalties of up to C$5,000 or a maximum of five years in prison, or both.

Mendicino’s description of “Freedom Convoy” intentions was offered up with his government facing accusations of overreach and demands to justify why it was the first ever to turn to the Emergencies Act.

The Trudeau government also released Tuesday its official reasoning for invoking the Act.

An Order in Council argued that those behind the blockades have threatened to oppose their removal by force. The order said the barricades are connected with such activities as the “threat or use of acts of serious violence against persons or property, including critical infrastructure, for the purpose of achieving a political or ideological objective within Canada.”

Mendicino said invoking the Emergencies Act removes ambiguity about whether police have the necessary authorities to intervene.

He said it adds flexibility by giving law enforcement the power to declare certain areas no-go zones, for example.

“No one wants to see another weekend like the last three on Wellington Street,” Mendicino said, referring to protesters’ street bashes that have consumed the main drag in front of Parliament. “And I'm assured by my discussions with the police that they fully appreciate that, and we now depend on them to do the job.”