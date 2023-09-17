Canada to donate over US$24 million to fund military aid to Ukraine

Bill Blair, Canada's Minister of National Defence, announced a CAD 33 million (US$24.38 million) contribution to the International Fund for Ukraine, a UK-led initiative to procure military aid for Kyiv, on Sunday, 17 September.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Canada's contribution will cover purchasing "hundreds of short- and medium-range anti-aircraft missiles and related systems for Ukraine, essential to protecting Ukraine's critical national infrastructure".

The funds will be allocated from the latest CAD 500 million financing of military assistance to Ukraine announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Kyiv in June.

The Canadian Department of National Defence noted that the total amount of Canadian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion exceeds US$8 billion, including over US$1.8 billion in military support.

As part of this assistance, Canada has provided Ukraine with AIM-7 missiles, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition, Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks and an armoured recovery vehicle, NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system with munitions, 39 armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers and ammunition, high-resolution cameras for drones, winter clothing, etc.

Furthermore, over 300 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are involved in Operation UNIFER to train the Ukrainian military.

Background: The International Fund for Ukraine was initiated by the United Kingdom in partnership with Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and Lithuania. In June, the fund was to be replenished with another £92 million to purchase air defence equipment for Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





