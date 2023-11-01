‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Season 4 Trailer Teases A New Twist; Guest Judges Include ‘Drag Race’ Alums Jaida Essence Hall And Ra’Jah O’Hara

The guest judges for Season 4 of Canada’s Drag Race have been announced, and it’s a list of epic proportions. A new trailer for the season dropped on Wednesday.

This year’s guest judges are all legends in their own right. The list includes Grammy and JUNO Award-winning singer Nelly Furtado; model, beauty entrepreneur, activist and spokesperson Winnie Harlow; The Real Housewives of New York City original cast member Luann de Lesseps; JUNO Award-winning and Grammy-nominated indie-pop sister duo Tegan and Sara; winner of Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 competitor Jaida Essence Hall ; winner of Season 1 of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada’s vs. the World and competitor on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Ra’Jah O’Hara; broadcaster, activist and filmmaker Sarain Fox; JUNO Award-nominated dance-pop singer/songwriter Rêve; and senior Vogue fashion and style writer and author of The Power of Style Christian Allaire join the judges table.

The judges will, of course, join host and former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Brooke Lynn Hytes and judges Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor to dissect and analyze each episode’s runways and challenges. This season’s queens include Aimee Yonce Shennel, Aurora Matrix, Denim, Kiki Coe, Kitten Kaboodle, Luna DuBois, Melinda Verga, Nearah Nuff, Sisi Superstar, The Girlfriend Experience and Venus.

The series will also have major brands joining Canada’s Drag Race including Neutrogena, Shoppers Drug Mart, TROJAN, and göt2b, all of which have been integrated throughout the season.

Canada’s Drag Race Season 4 comes to WOW Presents Plus on Nov. 16; for Canadian viewers, the show will air on Nov. 16 at 9/8c on Crave. New episodes will drop every Thursday on Crave and WOW Presents Plus.

Watch the trailer below: