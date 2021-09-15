Canada election: Lytton fire puts village at centre of debate

Alice Cuddy - BBC News
·8 min read
The sign for the town of Lytton, where a wildfire raged through and forced residents to evacuate, is seen in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.
The sign for the town of Lytton, where a wildfire raged through and forced residents to evacuate, is seen in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.

A summer of deadly heatwaves and wildfires has put climate change on the top of the agenda at Canada's snap federal election. The village of Lytton in British Columbia has been used by candidates as a cautionary tale.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

It took only minutes for Lytton to go up in flames.

It was the end of June, and the tiny community in British Columbia had been making headlines worldwide for recording Canada's highest-ever temperature of 49.6C (121.3F).

Meriel Barber remembers it being "too hot for words".

"I was getting up at four in the morning to do things outside because you couldn't function in the middle of the day," she said.

Other residents were also staying indoors in an effort to keep cool. The streets were quiet, even by Lytton's standards.

Just 250 people lived in the village, while its surrounding indigenous reserves were home to over 1,000. The picturesque community is located about 260km (162 miles) north-east of Vancouver, and is the point where two rivers - the Thompson and the Fraser - meet.

Residents describe it as being a close-knit community that was steeped in indigenous history. It was a place, one said, where "everybody pretty much knows everybody".

Ms Barber moved to the area about a decade ago, and felt instantly at home.

"I found a place with these people and was welcomed in many different ways," she said. "I call them family."

On the day of the fire on 30 June, Ms Barber remembers boiling temperatures and "ferocious" winds.

She was focused on getting home after a day of work when she first saw a plume of smoke across the town.

Fires in British Columbia during the summer are common, and Ms Barber gave it only a passing thought, assuming it would soon be under control.

But after dropping off her work vehicle and heading back towards the town, a fire truck came "screaming past" with its lights flashing.

The truck pulled up across the road, blocking her route, and the fire chief warned her that Lytton was ablaze.

Meriel Barber
Meriel lived in Lytton for about a decade before being displaced by the fire

"Looking at him, I just couldn't comprehend what he was saying - I saw fire when I was coming through and it wasn't all over, it was just in one place," she said.

She pulled over at the side of the highway and stood alongside a small crowd of residents.

Before the phone lines went dead, Ms Barber made two calls. One was to make sure some elderly friends were safe, and the other to ask her landlord to get her cat, who she had shut in the house because of the extreme heat.

For the next six hours, she waited for news and watched her town burn.

Meanwhile, lifelong resident N'kixw'stn James had just finished having a shower and was watching television when a man ran into her home, yelling: "You have to get outta here. Lytton is on fire."

Ms James, 76, rushed into her bedroom and swapped her pyjamas for clothes. She already had a duffle bag packed with bedding ready for any possible evacuation, and grabbed her purse, car keys, phone and cap as the man shouted at her to hurry.

"As I stepped outside I saw a blizzard of hot ashes," she recalled.

She jumped into her car. The steering wheel was so hot it burnt her hands.

"I put it into gear and drove away from my house. A few metres away I heard an explosion. My propane tank blew up."

Ms James drove out of the area, guessing where the correct turns were located because the ash was clouding her view.

When she got to safety, a nurse put cream on her arms, legs and face, which had all been burnt by the ashes.

The fire in Lytton
Residents of Lytton and the surrounding area watched their community burn

Across the Fraser River, Nonie McCann was watching the devastation unfold.

She had received a phone call at about 17:00 from a neighbour asking if she knew the source of the smoke near Lytton. A friend then told her the town was on fire, and asked if she and her husband could help by attempting to start a local water pumping station.

"[We] were devastated to see homes fully engulfed in fire. Homes of people we know. We had no luck starting the pump, and the smoke was too intense… so we returned," she said.

She recalled experiencing a wave of emotions - "absolute horror at what I was watching, immense sorrow at the catastrophic loss, and worry; hoping everyone was able to get to safety".

Unable to help, she sat and watched from her side of the river as "building after building was engulfed in flames" and helicopters poured water on to the blaze.

She said the hardest thing was not having access to communication lines, leaving many questions unanswered, including whether everyone had gotten out safely.

Elsewhere in British Columbia, family members of people living in the community were also waiting anxiously for updates.

Verna Miller learned of the fire from her husband, who had seen a report on the news.

The couple had met in Lytton and her elderly sister was still living there. A cousin who lived about a 30-minute drive away headed to the village to get her out.

When the cousin arrived, Ms Miller's sister was unaware of the fire ripping through her community.

"Our cousin was saying: 'Get your stuff now. We don't have time.' And my sister was saying: 'I need to find my shoes.'"

They made it out before the house and its contents, collected over a lifetime, went up in flames.

After standing for hours at the side of the highway, Ms Barber went with some friends to their home, which had survived the blaze. She stayed there for the next few days.

They didn't have running water or power, and used a propane stove to cook.

"I was being stubborn... I kept telling officials 'you bring me my cat and I'll leave'. These poor sods didn't want to tell me that my house was burnt and the cat was in it," she said.

"I didn't find that out until two days after [the fire started] and I think I left the day after that. It was a silly reason to put myself at risk for a cat but that's why I stayed."

It took just 15 minutes for Lytton to be engulfed in flames, according to local member of Parliament Brad Vis. In total, about 90% of the village and many of the reserves around it were completely burned.

A couple in their 60s died in the blaze.

Brad Vis called it an "unprecedented situation - even in our part of the world where wildfires happen on an annual basis".

"Some of the wildfire first responders that I've been in contact with say they've never seen a community burn to the ground like Lytton did."

The record temperatures and subsequent destruction of Lytton have become a focus as Canada prepares to head to the polls for its federal election on 20 September.

While an investigation into the exact cause is ongoing, Lytton has become, to many, a symbol of the risks of climate change.

"The cost of inaction [on climate] is the entire town of Lytton being wiped out by a forest fire," warned Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP, during national election debate.

The charred remnants of a building in Lytton
The charred remnants of homes and buildings were left in the wake of the fire

Heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change, and hot, dry weather is likely to fuel wildfires.

The world has already warmed by about 1.2C since the industrial era began, and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.

Lytton's displaced community is now looking at how to rebuild - including making the village more resilient to fires and natural disasters, and less dependant on outside energy sources,

"This is a rare opportunity to create a community with a vision for the future: addressing climate extremes, working collaboratively with both indigenous and non-indigenous people," said Nonie McCann.

"There will be huge struggles and hurdles to overcome, but step by step, day by day we will again celebrate our community."

Ms Barber is currently living in her van. She managed to retrieve a few items from the wreckage of her home - a sculpture, her jewellery box and a small trailer - but almost everything was completely destroyed.

"I have a son that died and all the mementos I saved from him; all my cherished quilting by my mum and others; artwork that I had done myself and artwork done by others that I had gathered so carefully over the years - all those things are gone and they are not replaceable," she said.

But despite the "layers of grief", she said she and others in the community are focused on the future.

"The motto is 'Lytton strong' and everybody's looking forward".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CureVac slashes COVID-19 vaccine production plans

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German biotech firm CureVac said on Tuesday it cancelled contract manufacturing deals for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with two prospective partners, after rivals with approved shots have boosted production. Agreements with Celonic Group of Switzerland and Germany's Wacker would be terminated but existing production deals with Rentschler Biopharma and Novartis would remain unchanged, CureVac said in a statement. CureVac fell far behind rivals BioNTech, a partner of Pfizer, and Moderna, in trying to develop an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Alex Murdaugh: The hot shot US lawyer and the hit man

    Months after his wife and son were found dead, police say a lawyer arranged a hit - on himself.

  • Thousands of Kenyans have skipped their second Covid-19 doses

    The Kenyan government is tracking at least 90,000 people in the country who have skipped their second Covid-19 doses. “Our appeal is for you to come out, go to the nearest vaccination center, and get vaccinated,” said Patrick Amoth, an acting director-general at the health ministry. Kenya has authorized the use of five vaccines—Covishield, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Johnson & Johnson for Covid-19 inoculation—with the first four requiring two doses each.

  • Vaccinating children aged five and over 'next issue on horizon' as Pfizer seeks world approval

    Healthy children aged 12 to 15 will be invited to come forward for a jab from next week.

  • Nicholas lingers in Louisiana, dumps rain as far as Florida

    Tropical Depression Nicholas hovered over Louisiana on Wednesday, raining on a region struggling to recover from Hurricane Ida and deluging coastal Mississippi, Alabama and northwest Florida. Flash flood warnings were in effect Wednesday evening in parts of south Alabama and northwest Florida.

  • White House praises Fox for implementing a stricter version of Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate, despite on-air bashing of federal policy

    Fox Corp. will require employees to be tested daily for COVID-19 if they're unvaccinated or refuse to submit their status, per a Tuesday announcement.

  • Over 1,400 dolphins killed in Faroe Islands hunt

    More than 1,400 dolphins were killed on Sunday (September 12) off the coast of the Faroe Islands in a single day, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society said, as part of the Danish territory's century-old traditional Grindadrap hunt.The U.S.-based NGO said the slaughter of 1428 Atlantic white-sided dolphins is considered to be the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever recorded worldwide.The annual dolphin drive, when several hundred pilot whales are slaughtered for their meat and blubber, is part of a 1,000-year-old tradition in the North Atlantic archipelago.This year the number of mammals slaughtered prompted an outcry from animal rights groups for the excessive killing, producing "more dolphin meat from this hunt than anyone wants to take," Sea Shepherds said in a press release.

  • Two depressions could form in the Atlantic soon. Which one will become Odette first?

    Two disturbances in the Atlantic are right on the verge of strengthening into tropical depressions or storms, and one is worth watching for people in Florida and the Caribbean.

  • Why are Yellowstone wolves biting grizzly bears’ butts?

    For the second time this month a Yellowstone National Park tourist has captured footage showing a wolf biting a grizzly bear’s butt.

  • These Invasive Plants Put on a Show During the Fall, But—Don't Be Fooled—They're Bad News

    Any gardener can tell you that there are some gorgeous plants that are worse than bad houseguests. Invasive species can take over a garden, sending up shoots in every direction. Ask a gardener about Japanese knotweed and they may shudder in horror at the nefarious plant's ability to spread absolutely anywhere.

  • EV startup Rivian has beaten other industry giants to become the first automaker to produce an electric pickup

    Rivian's R1T has an estimated range of 314 miles and prices start at $67,500. It comes with an air compressor and a built-in cooler under the bed.

  • River's End: California's Latest Water War

    RIVER’S END explores the global water crisis, using California as a microcosm. It reveals how water politics that led to the draining of the Owens Valley by Los Angeles, made famous by the film CHINATOWN, continue to this day in ongoing efforts to take ever more water from Northern California's San Francisco Bay estuary. Except this time, the water grab is at the hands of industrial agriculture and its powerful corporate investors. RIVER’S END inspires viewers to learn where their water comes fr

  • Surfer recalls details of shark encounter caught on camera

    A 16-year-old speaks exclusively to "GMA" about the moment he was bitten in the arm near Daytona, Florida.

  • Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs shaped fortunes of snakes

    Snakes owe their success in part to the asteroid impact that killed off the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

  • Louisiana alligator in Hurricane Ida attack found with human remains in stomach

    A 504-pound alligator believed to have killed a 71-year-old Louisiana man in Hurricane Ida floodwaters has been captured with what appears to be human remains in its stomach, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The 12-foot alligator's capture ended a two-week search by local and state agencies for Timothy Satterlee Sr, who had last been seen on Aug. 30 checking the storm damage outside his home in Slidell, about 35 miles (55 km) northeast of New Orleans. The attack occurred the day after Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast, slammed Louisiana, causing devastating flooding in some areas outside a new levee and floodgate system protecting New Orleans.

  • Late-summer chill, mountain snow covers parts of the Prairies

    A chilly second half of the week for parts of the Prairies will include the chance of frost and even high-elevation snow.

  • Climate change, logging collide -- and a forest shrinks

    Looking down a hillside dotted with large stumps and nearly devoid of trees, a pair of retired U.S. Forest Service employees lamented logging policies they helped craft to deal with two harbingers of climate change -- pine beetles and wildfires. Timber production dramatically ramped up two decades ago in the Black Hills National Forest along the South Dakota-Wyoming border, as beetles ravaged huge expanses of forest and worries grew over wildfires. The beetles left, but the loggers haven’t — and they're now felling trees at twice the rate government scientists say is sustainable.

  • Pasture conditions in the US are the worst they’ve been since 2012. That’s bad for inflation.

    The governors of 10 states in the American West recently called on the Biden administration to declare a drought disaster. Data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) show that pasture and range conditions have been in decline for quite some time. Less quality pasture means less food for livestock and other animals, which could lead to higher prices for meat and dairy products—or even a shortage.

  • How does this car seem to run on almost nothing? It’s really quite something

    It seems like the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car is creating power to drive the car out of nothing, but it actually takes a lot of work.

  • Keen temperature drop may bring frost, snow to parts of the Prairies

    A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday and snowflakes may find their way into areas along the foothills.