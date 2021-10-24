Canada: Evacuations as ship spews toxic gas off coast

·1 min read
Salvage tug boats spray what appears to be water onto the container ship Zim Kingston after the crew were evacuated due to a fire on board, in Victoria, British Columbia
The Zim Kingston ship is expelling toxic gas

Sixteen people have been evacuated from a burning container ship off the Canada's Pacific coast.

The Zim Kingston ship is expelling toxic gas but officials said there is "no safety risk" to people on land.

The ship was en route to Vancouver when it caught fire late on Saturday.

Response vessels spent the night cooling the exterior of the ship with water, but could not douse the flames directly because of the chemicals, CBC News reports.

"The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas," the Canadian coast guard said. It added that 10 containers had been affected by the fire.

"Currently there is no safety risk to people on shore, however the situation will continue to be monitored," it said.

The coast guard reported the ship was carrying more than 52,000kg of chemicals located in two of the containers that are on fire.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fire Erupts Aboard Ship Off British Columbia Coast

    The Canadian Coast Guard successfully evacuated 16 people from a container ship near Victoria, British Columbia, after a fire broke out aboard the ship on October 23, they said.The Zim Kingston was en route to Vancouver, according to marine tracking information. At least ten containers on the ship caught fire, according to the coast guard.An emergency zone of one nautical mile was set up, the coast guard said. They added, “currently there is no safety risk to people on shore, however the situation will continue to be monitored.”This footage was published by Gerald Graham, and shows smoke and flames rising from the ship. Credit: Gerald Graham via Storyful

  • Fire blazes on cargo ship containers off Canada

    A fire broke out on Saturday on containers on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia, Canada.The Canadian Coast Guard said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to assess the situation, including environmental hazards.At least sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston, while others remained onboard to fight the fire, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late on Saturday.The agency said it was working with its U.S. counterpart to track 40 containers that had fallen overboard, saying they pose a significant risk to mariners.Video obtained by Reuters showed fire cascading down from the deck of the ship into the water.The Zim Kingston reported on Friday that it had encountered rough weather west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

  • Workers hoist 'monster' from Richmond sewer

    Department of Public Utilities crews pulled the massive blob from the Shockoe Retention Basin, which holds 50 million gallons of combined sewer water from Northside before it is sent to the wastewater treatment plant, on Thursday morning.

  • Vanessa Bryant testifies how she learned of Kobe and Gigi's death

    Under questioning from an attorney for the county, Bryant testified how she learned of the crash that killed her husband and daughter.

  • A Triple-Star System Is Either Hiding a Planet, or Defying the Laws of Physics

    ESO/L. Calçada, Exeter/Kraus et alSpace is full of weird stuff, but more than 1,300 light-years from Earth, there’s a star system called GW Orionis that makes a lot of other bizarre phenomena seem outright dull.For starters, GW Orionis has three stars rather than the usual one. Two orbit each other, and the third orbits the pair. Already we’re in territory stranger than Star Wars.And that’s not all. The three stars with their clockwork orbits are surrounded by three rings of dust and gas. Such r

  • Nature: Tongass National Forest

    "Sunday Morning" takes us to the Tongass National Forest, near Juneau, Alaska. Videographer: Phillip Gladkov.

  • Outplayed, cold hitting, and more: Takeaways from Dodgers' NLCS Game 6 loss to Braves

    Takeaways from the Dodgers' 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday.

  • The CEO of a logistics startup took a boat tour of the Port of Long Beach and found a lot of things wrong, including terminals 'simply overflowing with containers'

    The City of Long Beach said on Friday that it will temporarily permit additional container stacking to free up space and alleviate port congestion.

  • “Sunday Night Football” to be played in potentially historic weather conditions

    A massive storm is pushing into California. Just in time for "Sunday Night Football."

  • Elusive Owl Caught On Camera After Flying Under Radar For 150 Years

    Shelley's eagle owl had never been clearly photographed in the wild — until now.

  • Bicyclist kicks attacking 500-pound brown bear as it mauls him, Alaska cops say

    The man fell to the ground and kicked the bear as it ran toward him, officials said.

  • Magnitude 3.6 earthquake reported near Los Angeles

    An earthquake was reported Sunday at 7:01 a.m. less than a mile from Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • Spain pledges quicker help for La Palma volcano damage

    Spain’s prime minister announced Saturday that his government will speed up already promised aid to help the thousands of residents on La Palma island whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed by a protracted volcanic eruption. On his fifth visit since the Atlantic island was shaken by the Sept. 19 eruption, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that his government would pass new measures this week to help millions of euros in aid to reach those in need. Sánchez's government had already assigned 63 million euros ($73 million) in direct aid, with another 6 million euros ($7 million) for the local farming and fishing industries impacted in the impacted area.

  • ‘Massive’ great white shark visits popular Santa Barbara surf spot

    A researcher on Friday cautioned that a 17-foot great white shark was cruising just beyond the shore of El Capitan State Beach near Santa Barbara.

  • Timing out the weekend wet weather across NorCal

    A cold front that moved into Northern California on Thursday night brought a fresh wave of precipitation that impacted Friday morning commuters, but another weather event is expected to bring heavy rain and gusts Sunday. ﻿KCRA 3's weather team is calling Sunday a Weather Alert Day due to the potential for street flooding and downed trees. See more above.

  • California braces for "bomb cyclone" storm system

    Californians are under evacuation warnings from yet another extreme weather event — this time a storm system known as a "bomb cyclone." The storms are expected to bring massive rainfall and strong winds, which can lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • Forecasting the impact of California's "bomb cyclone"

    CBS News' meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli forecasts the developing "bomb cyclone" storms headed for California.

  • US west coast braces for ‘atmospheric river’ as huge storm brews

    Northern California faces flash flood risk and threat of mudslides, especially in fire-charred areas The storm could put 10 million people at risk of flash floods over the weekend. Photograph: NOAA/Zuma Press Wire Service/Rex/Shutterstock A huge Pacific storm is poised to unleash conditions known as an “atmospheric river”, with torrential rains and strong winds putting about 10 million people at risk of flash floods in parts of northern California this weekend. The incoming tempest has raised fe

  • Here’s what to expect as storm rolls through Boise with heavy rain, wind

    The National Weather Service of Boise issued a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, expecting gusts of up to 55 mph.

  • Washington state launches study that could lead to tearing down Snake River dams

    Pressure to breach the dams “just hit an all time high,” says environmental advocacy group.