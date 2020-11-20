Canada expects six million COVID-19 vaccine doses early in 2021

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
(Reuters) - Canada expects to receive six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by March 31, 2021 under existing purchase contracts, but their use depends on regulatory approval, a federal official said during a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday.

"We have contracts that request vaccines by March 31st, but they have to be approved for use in Canada, and that regulatory decision has yet to be taken," said Iain Stewart, president of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto)

