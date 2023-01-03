Canada factory sector posts longest slowdown in 7 years

Workers make jackets at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto
·1 min read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing activity contracted at a slightly faster rate in December as an uncertain economic outlook and high inflation undercut demand, while the recent trend of easing cost pressures reversed, data showed on Tuesday.

The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 49.2 in December from 49.6 in November.

It was the fifth straight month that the index was below the 50 threshold that marks contraction in the sector. That's the longest sequence of declines since a seven-month stretch from August 2015 to February 2016, S&P Global said.

"The Canadian manufacturing economy turned in another relatively subdued performance as 2022 closed," Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement.

"Firms reported again that weak market demand reflected both ongoing uncertainty and the negative impact of high inflation."

The output index fell to a four-month low of 47.1 from 49.0 in November, while the measure of new orders edged up only slightly to 47.0 from 46.8.

Purchasing activity was the weakest since June 2020 as firms looked to reduce existing inventory. Still, the average lead times for the delivery of inputs continued to deteriorate.

"With supply constraints persisting, price stickiness remains a concern for companies," Smith said.

After declining for five straight months, the input price index was higher in December, rising to 61.5 from 60.9 in the prior month. The measure of output prices also rose.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan country profile

    Provides an overview of Pakistan, including key events and facts about this Muslim majority state in South Asia.

  • Ukraine says Russia planning "prolonged" drone attack after base hit

    Moscow has admitted that a Ukrainian attack using U.S.-made weapons killed dozens of its troops in the occupied Donbass region, and Putin is expected to seek retaliation.

  • Spanish manufacturing output down for 6th straight month in Dec -PMI

    Factory activity in Spain shrank for the sixth month in a row in December, albeit at a slower pace than the previous month as easing inflation and stronger business confidence provided hope for a stabler period ahead, a survey showed on Monday. S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing inched up to 46.4 in December from 45.7 in November but still remained below the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction. "December rounded off a miserable half-a-year or so for the Spanish manufacturing economy, with the sector probably mired in a technical recession," said S&P Global's economist Paul Smith.

  • French manufacturing contraction not as deep as forecast in Dec - final PMI

    France's manufacturing sector contracted less than first thought in December, a survey showed on Monday, even though inflationary pressures continued to weigh on the euro zone's second-biggest economy. S&P Global's final December purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 49.2 points, just below the 50 mark that denotes growth in activity. "France's manufacturing downturn continued into December as the effects of inflation, slowing economic activity and high energy costs weighed on the performance of the sector," said S&P Global Market Intelligence senior economist Joe Hayes.

  • Consider donating to Bills S Damar Hamlin’s toy drive

    Consider donating to Damar Hamlin's toy drive.

  • MMA Junkie’s 2022 Newcomer of the Year: Raul Rosas Jr.

    There hasn't been a newcomer quite like Raul Rosas Jr.

  • Wells Fargo upgrades Wynn stock on Macau reopening optimism

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Wells Fargo note on Wynn Resorts and other casino stocks.

  • Fans donate over $3 million to Damar Hamlin's toy drive after Bills safety's collapse

    Bills safety Damar Hamlin recently completed his third annual toy drive for his hometown with a goal of $2,500. By Tuesday morning, the donation page had over $3.3 million.

  • Toyota India Cautions Against User Data Hack

    Toyota Motor Corp's (NYSE: TM) India business notified the relevant Indian authorities of a data breach at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a joint venture with Indian conglomerate Kirloskar Group. The data hack at Toyota Motor's Indian business might have exposed some customers' personal information, Reuters reports. Also Read: Notorious Hacking Group Lapsus$ Behind Microsoft, Nvidia And Other Breaches Draws Regulatory Review "Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been notified by one of its service provider

  • Horizon Global More Than Triples On Merger Deal With First Brands

    Towing and trailering equipment producer Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) has entered into a definitive merger agreement with First Brands Group LLC. First Brands will acquire Horizon Global for $1.75 per share in an all-cash deal. The transaction represents a 31% premium to the trading price before the strategic alternative announcement in August 2022, and over 350% premium to the last closing price of $0.3888. Horizon's portfolio of towing and trailering brands will complement First Brand's por

  • Commanders’ top defensive player grades for Week 17, per PFF

    It wasn't a great day for Washington's defense, although some players, including Chase Young, stood out.

  • Tulane Green Wave appreciation: Willie Fritz, Michael Pratt, Tyjae Spears were fantastic, deserve a salute

    USC lost a heartbreaker to #Tulane, but let's also credit @GreenWaveFB for a fantastic turnaround -- in the #CottonBowl itself, and also from 2021. What an effort!

  • Damar Hamlin’s community toy drive is flooded with millions in donations

    Those who care about the game of football and the human beings who play it have great concern today about Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati. That concern is being expressed through millions of dollars in donations to the charity Damar Hamlin [more]

  • Stocks open higher to kick off 2023 trading, energy lags

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • Brazil markets tumble on Lula's first full day in office

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian markets delivered a withering verdict on leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first full day in office on Monday, after he pledged to prioritize social issues and ordered a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption. Lula's decision to extend the fuel tax exemption, which will deprive the Treasury of 52.9 billion reais ($9.9 billion) a year in fiscal income, was a stinging rebuke of his finance minister Fernando Haddad, a Workers Party (PT) loyalist who had said it would not be extended. Haddad, who is seeking to dispel market fears that he might not maintain fiscal discipline, took office on Monday, pledging to control spending.

  • Patriots players send Bills' Damar Hamlin prayers amid 'chilling' situation

    Patriots players past and present sent an outpouring of support to Damar Hamlin and the Bills organization after the safety collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in Monday's game against the Bengals.

  • Brazil Markets Sink as Traders Mull Lula’s Plan to Beef Up State

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets tumbled on the first session of 2023 as traders digested plans by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to use state-owned companies to drive economic growth.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownPetrobras slumped as much as 6.9% in Sao Paulo, the main drag on the benchmark Ibovespa index, which fell

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried set to appear in federal court Tuesday

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Sam Bankman-Fried’s arraignment hearing happening on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Get Ready for the Richcession

    If the economy enters a recession in 2023, or even if it manages to narrowly evade one, it might be the well-heeled that take a bigger hit than usual.

  • Bears players show support for Bills S Damar Hamlin

    There's been an outpouring of support and prayers for Bills S Damar Hamlin, including from Bears players.