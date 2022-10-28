Canada will focus on bolstering support for Ukraine at G-20 summit, Trudeau says

Trudeau says Putin's war machine cannot be allowed to operate with impunity

“When I go to the G-20 summit, one of my tasks, along with my closest friends, will be to rally our allies and ensure that the world will hold Russia accountable,” Trudeau said.

He added that "Putin's military machine cannot be allowed to function with impunity."

Trudeau said Canada will continue to do everything possible to hold Putin and his supporters accountable for Russia’s uprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were invited to the G-20 summit, scheduled for Nov. 15-16. Zelenskyy said the exact format of his participation in the event will depend on the situation in Ukraine.

Putin did not rule out attending the summit in person, although the final decision has apparently not been taken yet.

U.S. President Joe Biden has no intention to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Oct. 27.

Previously, Politico reported the United States is taking steps to avoid any potential Biden-Putin encounters at the November summit in Bali. The White House subsequently denied the report.

