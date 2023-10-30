Canada Foreign Minister Calls for Humanitarian ‘Pauses’ in Gaza

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is calling for humanitarian “pauses” in Gaza after Israel sent more forces into the region over the weekend and concern mounts over the fate of Palestinian civilians.

Joly said “time is running out” and urged all parties to agree to a “truce” to evacuate foreign nationals, release all hostages and allow food, fuel and water into the region.

There are 400 Canadians trapped in Gaza, “living in fear and despair,” Joly said, according a copy of prepared remarks she is set to deliver during a lunchtime speech in Toronto on Monday.

Authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll since the war erupted had surpassed 8,000.

The non-governmental organization Save the Children on Sunday said that 3,195 children had been killed in Gaza in just three weeks, and it urged an immediate ceasefire.

Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people and taking hostages to Gaza.

“Like all states, Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist attacks,” said Joly. “It has an obligation to do so in accordance with international law. For even in crisis there are principles. Even in war there are rules.”

“We must be guided by human dignity. All civilians – Israeli and Palestinian, for they are equal - must be protected,” she added.

The minister said six Canadians and one person with deep ties to Canada have been confirmed dead in the conflict and the government is “still searching for two, who could be being held hostage.”

