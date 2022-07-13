Canada Fund Aimco Picks Singapore Over Hong Kong for Asia Beachhead

Derek Decloet and Layan Odeh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alberta’s $129 billion investment manager is looking at Singapore rather than Hong Kong for its first office in Asia as it plots an international expansion of its private equity group.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Alberta Investment Management Corp., known as Aimco, plans to increase its allocation to Asia-based investments and will need staff on the ground to do that, said Peter Teti, head of private equity and international. Singapore has clear advantages, he said.

Aimco “will have a pan-Asian strategy as opposed to just, for example, a Chinese strategy,” Teti said in an interview. “Singapore seems to be a potentially logical place to have a base through which you can invest across Asia and that will include Australia, New Zealand as well.”

Singapore is gaining capital and finance jobs thanks in part to tensions over China’s regulatory crackdown and its handling of Hong Kong. BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, is in talks to double its floorspace at an office block in Singapore, people familiar with the matter said last month.

Aimco hopes to learn from Canadian peers that have established offices in the city-state, Teti said. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan opened a Singapore office in 2020. The Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec is also established there as is Omers, an Ontario pension fund.

“Singapore is increasingly attractive relative to other places like Hong Kong that are close to China and that have experienced some geopolitical issues,” Teti said.

Just 2% of Aimco’s C$8.2 billion ($6.3 billion) in private equity assets were in Asia last year, according to the firm’s 2021 annual report. The group invests in private deals directly and through funds, including those managed by Baring Private Equity Asia and FountainVest Partners Co.

Alberta, with a population of 4.5 million people, is the province that produces the vast majority of Canada’s oil. Aimco handles money for a number of pension plans and other government funds from its base in Edmonton.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Taper Tantrum Playbook Is Key for RBI as Rupee Sets Record Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- With rupee sliding to fresh record lows almost every week, analysts say India’s policy makers can take a leaf from their 2013 taper tantrum playbook to curb further losses. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe currency has declined almost 7% this year

  • Sri Lanka Latest: President Flees By Military Plane to Maldives

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country for the Maldives on a military aircraft, an Air Force spokesman said on television. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationRajapaksa has yet to send in his resignation letter, according to people fami

  • New Zealand Hikes Rate By Half-Point, Signals More Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point for a third straight meeting and said it will continue to tighten policy “at pace” until it’s sure inflation is contained.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe Reserve Bank’s M

  • This Year's History-Making Emmy Nominees Include Zendaya and Selena Gomez

    Get it, ladies.

  • Registration Opens for NAB Show New York

    Registration Opens for NAB Show New YorkPR NewswireWASHINGTON, July 12, 2022\-- Convention returns in person October 17-20 at the Javits Center -- WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opens today for NAB Show New York, October 17-20, 2022 (exhibits October 19-20) at the Javits Center. The event's mid-point timing six months following NAB Show in Las Vegas provides a unique opportunity for the NAB Show community to connect at a major East Coast venue.

  • Asian shares bounce, markets on edge ahead of U.S. inflation data

    Asian stocks gained on Wednesday, taking back some of their recent losses, while the euro hovered just above parity against the dollar ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. inflation report later in the global day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.65%, snapping two straight days of losses, after having slumped to its lowest in two years the day before. Taiwanese stocks led the gains, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp a regional and local index heavyweight rallying 4%, after Taiwan's finance ministry said on Tuesday it would activate its stock stabilisation fund.

  • New Zealand Central Bank Hikes Key Rate to 2.50% in Inflation Fight

    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% and said the central bank&nbsp;will continue to tighten policy "at pace" until it's sure inflation is contained. Kathleen Hays and Yvonne Man report on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • EU edges closer to ending 'too-big-to-fail' banks by 2024

    The European Union's body for dismantling failed banks said on Wednesday it would ratchet up pressure on lenders over the coming months to bolster their defences so that none remain "too big to fail" by January 2024. The Single Resolution Board (SRB), in its first "heat map" on progress in preventing failing banks from needing a taxpayer bailout, said that the shortfall in special debt issuance by banks to replenish burnt-out capital was down to 32.6 billion euros, or 0.45% of the total risk exposure. The SRB is the main resolution authority for banks in the 19-country euro zone, along with Bulgaria and Croatia.

  • Ukraine Latest: Strike Death Toll at 43; Turbine Deal May Widen

    (Bloomberg) -- The death toll from a Russian rocket strike on an apartment building in the Donetsk region rose to 43 people, according to Ukraine’s emergency services, as the Kremlin’s forces pressed forward with their ground assault on the eastern area.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries So

  • Vitalik Buterin defends Ethereum ahead of merge; ‘not a security’

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted a defense of the network’s transition to proof of stake (PoS) on Tuesday, responding to arguments suggesting assets secured by such consensus mechanisms are a security. See related article: Ethereum one step closer to Eth2 with Ropsten testnet merger Fast facts “The fact that you can vote on something to […]

  • Computer chips face toilet paper hoarding moment as shortage turns to glut

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -A supply chain crisis triggered by the global pandemic deprived makers of PCs and smartphones to cars of computer chips needed to make their products. All that suddenly changed over three weeks from late May to June, as high inflation, China's latest COVID lockdown, and the war in Ukraine dampened consumer spending, especially on PCs and smartphones. By late June, memory chip firm Micron Technology Inc said it would reduce production.

  • China's latest wearable tech is an air-conditioning system tailored for hazmat suits

    A home appliance manufacturer in China has developed a wearable air-conditioning system tailored for hazmat-suited Covid-19 workers as daily testing becomes the new normal for millions across the country. MBO Group, a Guangdong-based maker of appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators, made a splashy product launch last week, with models dressing up as hazmat workers and police to showcase the innovation. The wearable device, weighing around 3 kilograms, comes with a cooling vest and

  • Fox News Pivots to Concern for Gas Stations as Prices Drop

    Fox NewsDays after spinning June’s strong jobs report as “America’s employment crisis,” Fox News is now concerned that the month-long drop in sky-high fuel costs could potentially be a bad thing for “mom-and-pop gas stations.”As gas prices surged during the first half of the year, Fox News relentlessly blamed the White House for the increased pain at the pump, claiming it was due to President Joe Biden deliberately harming the oil industry and his decision to shut down the uncompleted Keystone X

  • There’s not much oil left for Joe Biden to find

    Joe Biden thinks Saudi Arabia can bail out US drivers, but there's hardly any oil for him to squeeze out.

  • Some French companies, including one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, are converting their gas boilers to run on oil in case Russia cuts off their supply

    A French minister said on Sunday that Putin is "likely" to end the supply of natural gas to Europe entirely.

  • 'Fear is setting in': Gas prices could fall further as recession looms

    In many cities, gas prices plunged over the Canada Day long weekend, with Ontario seeing the steepest declines.

  • Oil Plummets On Recession Fears, U.S. Gas Prices On Longest Weekly Decline Since 2020

    Americans are saving around $140 million a day as gas prices extend their longest losing streak in two years amid a sharp pullback in global crude markets.

  • How 25 airlines became Delta, United, and American: Then & Now

    The airline industry of today wasn't always the consolidated industry consumers have learned to loathe today.

  • Vladimir Putin ‘most likely’ to permanently cut off Europe’s gas as Nord Stream 1 pipeline begins shutdown

    While Russia promises to have the pipeline back up and running by Jul. 21, Germany and France are wary.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?