Canada Goose to end the use of all fur on coats

Canada Goose, the maker of luxury-priced winter coats, has announced it will no longer use animal fur on its clothing.

The firm said it will cease buying fur by the end of this year and stop using it on its products by the end of 2022.

Humane Society International said the decision was a "momentous step in the demise of cruel fur fashion".

Canada Goose has long been criticised by campaigners for using coyote fur on its parkas.

Claire Bass, executive director of the Humane Society, said: "For years, Canada Goose's trademark parka jackets with coyote fur trim have been synonymous with fur cruelty but their announcement today is another major blow to the global fur trade."

The move is part of Canada Goose's strategy to become more environmentally conscious and extend the use of sustainable materials as well as low carbon methods of making its coats.

A number of luxury fashion brands have stopped using fur in their clothing in recent years. Nordstrom, the upmarket US department store, said it would stop selling products made with fur or exotic animal skin by the end of this year.

Under its then new chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci, Burberry announced back in 2018 it would stop using rabbit, fox, mink and raccoon fur in its collections. Italy's Prada also committed to end the use of fur.

Ms Bass said fur was a "dying industry on its knees from the punches of so many top designers and retailers walking away from the PR-nightmare of fur".

"Canada Goose's fur-free policy will spare untold thousands of coyotes from being maimed and killed in cruel metal leg-hold traps," she said.