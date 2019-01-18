Canada Goose (GOOS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed the most recent trading day at $50.11, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.32% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the high-end coat maker had gained 7.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GOOS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2019. In that report, analysts expect GOOS to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $260.65 million, up 24.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $602.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +43.94% and +29.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GOOS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GOOS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.61, which means GOOS is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that GOOS has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research