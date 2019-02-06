Is Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s (TSE:GOOS) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Small and large cap stocks are widely popular for a variety of reasons, however, mid-cap companies such as Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS), with a market cap of CA$7.8b, often get neglected by retail investors. Despite this, the two other categories have lagged behind the risk-adjusted returns of commonly ignored mid-cap stocks. Today we will look at GOOS’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Note that this information is centred entirely on financial health and is a top-level understanding, so I encourage you to look further into GOOS here.

How does GOOS’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

GOOS has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from CA$248m to CA$263m , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, GOOS currently has CA$32m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, GOOS has generated CA$47m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 18%, meaning that GOOS’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In GOOS’s case, it is able to generate 0.18x cash from its debt capital.

Can GOOS meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of CA$104m, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CA$406m, with a current ratio of 3.91x. However, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors, yet this is not usually a major negative for a company.

Is GOOS’s debt level acceptable?

GOOS is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 94%. This is not uncommon for a mid-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if GOOS’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For GOOS, the ratio of 11.59x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Although GOOS’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how GOOS has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Canada Goose Holdings to get a better picture of the mid-cap by looking at:

