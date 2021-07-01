Canada heatwave: Politician under fire for saying ‘fatalities are part of life’ amid deadly temperatures

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has faced scrutiny after saying fatalities are a part of life amid a deadly heatwave. (AFP via Getty Images)

A Canadian politician is under fire after saying “fatalities are part of life” in the midst of a deadly heatwave affecting parts of Northwest Canada and the US.

During a press conference on Tuesday, British Columbia Premier John Horgan was questioned on the government’s support for local communities in the midst of the heatwave, which is believed to be linked to a rise of sudden deaths in the province.

“The public was acutely aware that we had a heat problem,” Mr Horgan had said. “And we were doing our best to break through all of the other noise to encourage people to take steps to protect themselves.”

The premier said he was waiting for more details on recent deaths from the provincial coroner, but then said: “Fatalities are a part of life”.

“I’ll await the coroner’s determination. As Dr. [Bonnie] Henry said, fatalities are part of life,” he said, crediting the phrase to the Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia.

The comment sparked widespread backlash, with many local residents condemning Mr Horgan’s words on social media.

“Uh..... Premier Horgan seems to be blaming folks for unpreparedness during this heat wave?! After many people, including seniors, have died,” one social media user wrote.

“Premier Horgan needs to issue a full public apology for his utterly callous response to the #HeatWaveBC deaths,” one social media user wrote. “Those are people, those are families finding loved ones dead in their homes, and the count is rising,” they said.

Premier Horgan needs to issue a full public apology for his utterly callous response to the #HeatWaveBC deaths 'Fatalities are a part of life'



Another social media user suggested it was “too late” for an apology. “Damage is done. Not enough ambulances. Not enough nurses. No preparation. Premier Horgan blames us for not ‘preparing’ and obviously didn’t reach out for help”.

“It’s ok though because Horgan...[has] informed us today that ‘fatalities are part of life’.

The heat wave is killing many more BC-ers per day than opioid overdoses and COVID combined are, currently. But Premier Horgan's foot-in-mouth response to a question posed to him about the heat wave deaths said, QUOTE: “fatalities are a part of life.” Thanks for that, John. — Bob B. (@NoThebaine) June 30, 2021

