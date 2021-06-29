Canada heatwave: Residents forced to cool off in Amazon warehouse and sleep in cars

Heatwave - Jennifer Gauthier/REUTERS

Schools and Covid-19 vaccination centres were shut on Monday while community cooling centres opened as western Canada and parts of the western United States baked in an unprecedented heat wave that saw several temperature records broken.

Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high on Monday, with a temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius, just one day after the village set the previous record of 46.6 degrees.

Temperatures in north-western US cities also reached levels not seen since records began in the 1940s: 46 degrees in Portland and 42 degrees in Seattle, according to the US's National Weather Service (NWS).

"It's a desert heat - very dry and hot," David Phillips, a senior climatologist for Environment Canada, said.

"We are the second coldest country in the world and the snowiest," he said. "We often see cold snaps and blizzards but not often do we talk about hot weather like this.

"Dubai would be cooler than what we're seeing now."

The extreme heat, combined with intense drought, created the perfect conditions for several fires to break out over the weekend, and one blaze on the California-Oregon border had already burned around 1,500 acres by Monday morning.

Amazon opened part of its Seattle headquarters to the public on Monday as a cooling-off location, with space available for 1,000 people. Most homes in the city - usually known for its cool and wet climate - do not have air conditioning.

Residents in Portland also found refuge in cooling centres set up by local authorities, resting on mattresses and folding chairs.

'Prolonged, dangerous and historic'

Across the border in Canada, more than 160 local heat records were recorded, including in the ski resort town of Whistler. Several Covid-19 vaccination clinics were canceled and schools announced they would close due to the extreme heat.

In Vancouver, officials set up temporary water fountains and misting stations on street corners, while forest and fisheries services warned of extreme wildfire risks and low water levels stressing fish.

Beaches and pools were packed, while emergency services warned of delays for ambulances after being overwhelmed by calls.

Many people without air conditioning at home reported sleeping in their cars or in underground car parks. Others shared instructions on how to assemble makeshift chillers using a fan attached to a box filled with bags of ice.

Environment Canada issued alerts for British Columbia, Alberta, and parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories, saying the "prolonged, dangerous and historic heat wave will persist through this week".

The NWS issued a similar warning, saying on Monday that the "dangerous", "oppressive" and "unprecedented" heatwave would continue in the region until the middle of the week.

"Residents are urged to stay in air-conditioned buildings, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and check on family members/neighbors," it said.

Record temperatures caused by 'heat dome'

The scorching heat has been blamed on a high-pressure ridge trapping warm air in the region.

This heat dome poses "serious" health concerns, said Mr Phillips, noting that the last major heatwave in Canada left nearly 70 people dead in 2018.

"And it's not just a one-day wonder. It's a seven-day kind of thing," he said, with temperatures forecast to reach 47 degrees Celsius or higher in the coming days.

Nick Bond, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington, said the weather event was not entirely due to climate change, but was exacerbated by it.

"Climate change is a factor here, but definitely a secondary one," he said.

Because of climate change, record-setting temperatures are becoming more frequent. Globally, the decade to 2019 was the hottest recorded, and the five hottest years have all occurred within the last five years.