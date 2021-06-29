Canada heatwave: Residents forced to cool off in Amazon warehouse and sleep in cars

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
Heatwave - Jennifer Gauthier/REUTERS
Heatwave - Jennifer Gauthier/REUTERS

Schools and Covid-19 vaccination centres were shut on Monday while community cooling centres opened as western Canada and parts of the western United States baked in an unprecedented heat wave that saw several temperature records broken.

Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high on Monday, with a temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius, just one day after the village set the previous record of 46.6 degrees.

Temperatures in north-western US cities also reached levels not seen since records began in the 1940s: 46 degrees in Portland and 42 degrees in Seattle, according to the US's National Weather Service (NWS).

"It's a desert heat - very dry and hot," David Phillips, a senior climatologist for Environment Canada, said.

"We are the second coldest country in the world and the snowiest," he said. "We often see cold snaps and blizzards but not often do we talk about hot weather like this.

Heatwave - KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP/Getty Images
Heatwave - KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP/Getty Images

"Dubai would be cooler than what we're seeing now."

The extreme heat, combined with intense drought, created the perfect conditions for several fires to break out over the weekend, and one blaze on the California-Oregon border had already burned around 1,500 acres by Monday morning.

Amazon opened part of its Seattle headquarters to the public on Monday as a cooling-off location, with space available for 1,000 people. Most homes in the city - usually known for its cool and wet climate - do not have air conditioning.

Residents in Portland also found refuge in cooling centres set up by local authorities, resting on mattresses and folding chairs.

'Prolonged, dangerous and historic'

Across the border in Canada, more than 160 local heat records were recorded, including in the ski resort town of Whistler. Several Covid-19 vaccination clinics were canceled and schools announced they would close due to the extreme heat.

In Vancouver, officials set up temporary water fountains and misting stations on street corners, while forest and fisheries services warned of extreme wildfire risks and low water levels stressing fish.

Beaches and pools were packed, while emergency services warned of delays for ambulances after being overwhelmed by calls.

Heatwave - Jennifer Gauthier/REUTERS
Heatwave - Jennifer Gauthier/REUTERS

Many people without air conditioning at home reported sleeping in their cars or in underground car parks. Others shared instructions on how to assemble makeshift chillers using a fan attached to a box filled with bags of ice.

Environment Canada issued alerts for British Columbia, Alberta, and parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories, saying the "prolonged, dangerous and historic heat wave will persist through this week".

The NWS issued a similar warning, saying on Monday that the "dangerous", "oppressive" and "unprecedented" heatwave would continue in the region until the middle of the week.

"Residents are urged to stay in air-conditioned buildings, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and check on family members/neighbors," it said.

Record temperatures caused by 'heat dome'

The scorching heat has been blamed on a high-pressure ridge trapping warm air in the region.

This heat dome poses "serious" health concerns, said Mr Phillips, noting that the last major heatwave in Canada left nearly 70 people dead in 2018.

"And it's not just a one-day wonder. It's a seven-day kind of thing," he said, with temperatures forecast to reach 47 degrees Celsius or higher in the coming days.

Heatwave - KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP/Getty Images
Heatwave - KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP/Getty Images

Nick Bond, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington, said the weather event was not entirely due to climate change, but was exacerbated by it.

"Climate change is a factor here, but definitely a secondary one," he said.

Because of climate change, record-setting temperatures are becoming more frequent. Globally, the decade to 2019 was the hottest recorded, and the five hottest years have all occurred within the last five years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Watch Series 7 leak says we might finally get incredible battery life

    A report a few days ago claimed that Apple will employ a different processor design for the Apple Watch Series 7 this year, which will decrease the chip’s size. The S7 System-in-Package (SiP) design will reportedly feature a double-sided SiP from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology that will allow Apple to reclaim more internal space for … The post Apple Watch Series 7 leak says we might finally get incredible battery life appeared first on BGR.

  • Amish communities are avoiding vaccinations and it could spell big problems for them down the road

    In Ohio, Holmes County - which has the highest concentration of Amish in the US - only 14% of its 44,000 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Cruise ship stocks sink after passengers test positive for COVID-19

    Carnival and Royal Caribbean are down in early trading Monday.

  • Heatwave simmers the U.S. Pacific Northwest

    An unprecedented heatwave has hit the U.S. Pacific Northwest.It's causing some bars and restaurants to close and sent many flocking to the nearest pool on Sunday.In the usually-temperate states of Washington and Oregon, homes and businesses have long gone without air conditioning. But the National Weather Service forecasted high temperatures, climbing to more than 30 degrees above normal in parts of those states.Seattle, Washington on Sunday saw temperatures reach an all-time high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, or 40 degrees Celsius. In Portland, Oregon, temperatures also soared to an eye-watering 112 degrees Fahrenheit.According to the NWS that's the hottest temperature since records began in 1940. The extreme heat was said to be caused by a dome of atmospheric high pressure over the upper U.S. northwest and Canada.That's similar to conditions that punished California and southwestern states a week earlier. "When we travelled from Oakland, California there was supposed to be a heat wave (there).The four of us, we thought because Portland is in the North West it would be nice and cool, and we get here and it is so hot, and the weather back at home is nice and cool."Oregon Governor Kate Brown eased restrictions for swimming pools, theatres and shopping malls ahead of the heatwave. Meanwhile stores there quickly sold out of air conditioning units, fans - even ice. Multnomah County - which contains the city of Portland - opened emergency 'cooling shelters', most of them in public libraries for residents without AC units to escape the searing heat. The NWS says the heat wave is expected to ease somewhat by Tuesday.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –June 29th, 2021

    After Monday’s loss, a move back through to $0.26 levels would support a recovery.

  • 'Like a sauna in our apartment': Record-breaking heat in Pacific Northwest hits high of 116 degrees; cooler temperatures expected Tuesday

    A record-breaking heatwave that descended on the Pacific Northwest reached its peak Monday, with temperatures soaring past 116 in Portland, Oregon.

  • Op-Ed: Memo to Saddleback Church: Replacing Pastor Rick Warren is a minefield

    The charisma factor at evangelical megachurches only makes it harder to find a new Rick Warren for Saddleback Church.

  • American tells Tokyo court he regrets helping Ghosn flee Japan

    U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor told a Tokyo court on Tuesday he regretted helping Carlos Ghosn flee Japan and said the former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman should have stayed to face trial for alleged financial misconduct. Flanked by two guards, Taylor, who was brought handcuffed into court with his son Peter, bowed deeply to the three judges that will decide their sentence, asking that they allow him to return to the United States to see his disabled father. Taylor replied yes when the prosecutor asked whether he believed Ghosn should have stayed in Japan.

  • 6 trade landing spots for Damian Lillard including Sixers and Knicks

    It looks more likely than ever that Damian Lillard will leave Portland. Where should he go? Here are six ideas.

  • The One-Millionth Toyota Tacoma Is Heading to Auction

    The truck will hit Mecum Auctions' Monterey 2021 sale.

  • Gymnastics-Biles greatness set for ultimate test in Tokyo

    Since the 2016 Rio Olympics, the gymnastics headlines have been difficult to read as the sport convulsed over stories of horrifying abuse of athletes and cover ups. In that time, only one storyline has managed to push back against the scandals and the sport will be counting on Simone Biles to do so again at the Tokyo Olympics. With Biles being one of the main attractions at the Tokyo Games, gymnastics officials will hope the 24-year-old American's exploits can put a shine on a tarnished sport while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan organisers need someone to light up the pandemic-battered extravaganza.

  • NFL.com explains why Trevor Lawrence should be most productive rookie QB of 2021

    With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking him first overall, there is little doubt that Trevor Lawrence will start Week 1 for the team. There is also little doubt that he won't lead all rookie quarterbacks in production as a result. NFL Network Analytics ...

  • Automakers ‘can’t have a business’ without infrastructure: Beam Global CEO

    Beam Global President and CEO Desmond Wheatley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of electric vehicle charging technology and the outlook for EV charging in Biden's infrastructure deal.

  • 'Frantic search to seek hope': Surfside rescuers tunnel through wreckage to find survivors; death toll rises to 10

    SURFSIDE, Fla. – Four days after the deadly Surfside condo building collapse near Miami, rescue workers on Monday dug through debris as South Florida and clung to hope of finding some survivors out of the 151 people still missing. “The search and rescue operation continues,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters late Monday morning, announcing the recovery of a 10th victim. ...

  • Amazon is reportedly using algorithms to fire Flex delivery drivers

    Amazon's contract Flex delivery driver fleet already has to deal with various indignities, and you can now add the fact that they can be hired — and fired — by algorithms.

  • UAE adds new Toyota Land Cruiser to police and Civil Defense fleets

    The 300-series Toyota Land Cruiser launched just a couple of weeks ago, but the Dubai police and Civil Defense have both added the new 300-series Toyota Land Cruiser to their respective fleets. The UAE's most populous city's law enforcement and emergency forces were among the first customer to take delivery of the new 4x4s, and already have them finished in their organizations' respective liveries.

  • Jaylen Brown meets with Barack Obama, gives him a Celtics jersey

    Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown took to Instagram after meeting with former United States president Barack Obama on Monday.

  • Pennsylvania devotes $8.2 million for education, job training for those with partly completed degrees

    Pennsylvania officials recently announced $8.2 million in funding to help COVID-19 impacted Pennsylvanians with partially completed degrees or credentials get necessary education and training needed for in-demand jobs.

  • 11 People Have Been Confirmed Dead In The Miami Condo Collapse As An Agonizing Search Continues For 150 Others

    Search and rescue teams recovered four more bodies over the weekend in the rubble along with other human remains, while one person died in the hospital, officials said.View Entire Post ›

  • Rare Atari game donated to Fort Worth Goodwill store sold to bidder for record amount

    The “Air Raid” game cartridge was produced in 1982 and only 13 copies are known to exist.