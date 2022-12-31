Canada to impose mandatory COVID tests for travelers from China

Travellers crowd the departures lounge at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga
6
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

(Reuters) -Air travelers to Canada from China must test negative for COVID-19 no more than two days before departure, Ottawa said on Saturday, joining other nations that have implemented such restrictions.

The requirements, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, apply to all travelers aged 2 and older on Canadian-bound flights originating from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao.

The temporary measure will be in place for 30 days and be reassessed as more data becomes available, the Canadian government said.

"We will adapt our measures based on available data, the science, and the epidemiological situation in our country and globally to protect Canadians," said Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra in a statement.

South Korea, Spain and France on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States, Britain and India, that have imposed COVID tests for travelers from China.

The U.S. testing requirements also take effect on Jan. 5.

Travelers from China to Canada and the United States who test positive more than 10 days before a flight may provide the airline with documentation of recovery in lieu of a negative test result.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said Saturday it would implement a pilot project on wastewater testing from aircraft with Vancouver airport, and expand such an existing project with Toronto Pearson airport, to assess COVID-19 prevalence in various parts of the world. Samples are sequenced to monitor for novel variants, the agency said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Reuters earlier this week it was considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new COVID variants.

China had kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing. It abruptly reversed course on Dec. 7 toward living with the virus, and infections have spread rapidly in recent weeks.

China has rejected criticism of its COVID-19 statistics and said it expects mutations to be more infectious but less severe. China will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting Jan. 8, but they still need a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before departure.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • France to impose mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China

    PARIS (Reuters) -France will require travellers from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure, the health and transport ministries said on Friday. The test will be required on all flights from China, including flights with stopovers. Travellers on airplanes arriving from China will also have to wear masks.

  • Canada to require negative COVID-19 tests for air travellers from China

    The upcoming measures follow similar rules recently implemented in countries like the U.S., U.K. and Japan.

  • China's Xi says 'light of hope in front of us' on Covid

    President Xi Jinping said Saturday the "light of hope is right in front of us" as China faces an explosion of Covid-19 cases after an abrupt lifting of restrictions.

  • Italy presses European Union to join in COVID testing of travelers from China

    Italy is pushing the rest of the European Union to follow its lead in requiring travelers from China to take COVID-19 tests as cases in that country rapidly increase. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said at a press conference on Thursday that her nation hopes the EU will impose mandatory coronavirus tests for all travelers from…

  • UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China

    (Reuters) -The UK said on Friday that passengers arriving in Britain from China will require a negative COVID-19 test after a surge in infections in China. Starting on Jan. 5, Chinese travellers will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than two days prior to departure, UK's Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement. Airlines will be required to check all passengers from China for tests, and passengers will not be allowed to board a flight without providing evidence of a negative test result, it added.

  • Italy PM To Meet Intel Over Multibillion-Euro Chip Investment

    Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni eyed a meeting with representatives of Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to discuss a possible multibillion-euro investment by the U.S. chipmaker in Italy. Intel aimed to build a chip factory in the country as part of a broader plan to invest up to €80 billion ($85.15 billion) over the next decade in building capacity across Europe, Reuters reports. The yet-to-be-finalized deal will likely involve state subsidies. "In the coming days, I'll seek to schedule a meeting

  • 4 reasons your rapid COVID-19 test might show a false result

    Rapid antigen tests are quick and convenient, but they're not always accurate. Expiration dates and how you store the test could affect your results.

  • Police arrest University of Idaho stabbing suspect

    Police arrest University of Idaho stabbing suspect

  • Albanian migrant flights will increase under new laws to fix crisis

    The number of flights deporting illegal migrants back to Albania will be stepped up each week in 2023 under plans to resolve Britain’s migrant crisis.

  • What we know about suspect arrested in University of Idaho killings

    After more than six weeks of investigating, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month. A 28-year-old man named Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho. He is facing four counts of first-degree murder and a…

  • Oasis Mobile Home Park families struggle to relocate despite millions in funding

    Despite millions in funding, a lack of affordable housing in the area has left Oasis Mobile Home Park residents wondering when they'll be able to move

  • Archeologists discovered a 17th-century Polish 'vampire' with a sickle across its neck meant to prevent a return from the dead

    The skeletal remains were found with a padlock attached to the big toe of the left foot, according to a press release

  • Italy prison suicides spike as post-COVID misery lingers

    Suicides in Italian jails have jumped to a 10-year high, the national ombudsman for prisoners said on Friday, noting that three years of the COVID-19 pandemic had made inmates' lives even more miserable. Prison overcrowding is a chronic problem in Italy and last year then-Prime Minister Mario Draghi promised a reform of the penitentiary system after the publication of a video showing guards beating inmates in a jail near Naples.

  • China promotes its U.S. envoy Qin Gang to foreign minister

    BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has appointed Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States and a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping, to be its new foreign minister, as Beijing and Washington seek to stabilize rocky relations. Qin, 56, replaces Wang Yi, who has been foreign minister for the past decade.

  • Bahamas regulator holds FTX assets pending delivery to customers, creditors

    The digital assets of FTX's Bahamas unit were transferred to digital wallets under the exclusive control of the commission in November soon after the company and its hedge fund Alameda Research and dozens of affiliates filed for U.S. bankruptcy. Upon completion of the transfer, FTX founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang no longer had access to the tokens that were transferred or frozen, the executive director of the commission, Christina Rolle, said in an affidavit filed with the Bahamas Supreme Court. Lawyers for crypto exchange FTX earlier this month opposed a demand for internal records from its Bahamian business, saying they "do not trust" the Bahamian government with data that could be used to siphon off assets from the bankrupt company.

  • Thousands celebrate the new year in Wuhan amidst China's COVID wave

    Thousands gathered in central Wuhan on Saturday night to count down to the start of what many hoped would be a much better year after a "tough" 2022 filled with lockdowns and in December a major new outbreak of the coronavirus. "In the past year, I feel that COVID-19 was very serious and some of my family members have been hospitalised,” 17-year-old Wuhan high school student, surnamed Wang, told Reuters from the riverside shortly after midnight. Some came in fancy dress and almost everyone present wore masks as the country sees a wave of COVID which accelerated after curbs were dropped and which has since infected large swathes of the population with deaths now reaching an estimated 9000 a day according to UK-based health data firm Airfinity.

  • Don’t go on ‘long runs’ during NHS chaos, senior medic warns

    People should avoid going on “long runs” to get fit in the New Year amid record pressures on the NHS, one of the country’s chief medical officers has said.

  • FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of company's assets

    (Reuters) -FTX on Friday disputed claims by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets. When the Commission seized the digital assets of FTX in November, they were worth just $296 million, FTX said in a statement. FTX urged the commission to "clear up any confusion" about the assets it holds and their value.

  • COVID travel curbs against Chinese visitors 'discriminatory'- state media

    BEIJING/MADRID (Reuters) -Chinese state-media have railed against the growing number of foreign governments imposing COVID tests on travellers from China, calling the measures "discriminatory." Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing, Beijing abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on Dec. 7, and infections have spread rapidly in recent weeks. South Korea and Spain on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States, India and others, which have imposed COVID tests for travellers from China over concerns about the scale of its COVID outbreak and scepticism over Beijing's health statistics.

  • Ukraines air defence can become strongest in Europe Zelenskyy

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, thinks that Ukrainian air defence can become the strongest in Europe, and it will be the security guarantee for Ukraine and Europe. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "This year, we not only maintained our air defence, but we made it stronger than ever.