Canada imposes 63 sanctions against Russian individuals, entities

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 63 sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Canada, news outlet European Pravda reported on Sept. 22.

During a press conference earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau stated that the more than 42 sanctioned inviduals are "involved in the illegal movement and detention of Ukrainian children, the generation and dissemination of disinformation and propaganda, as well as the nuclear programs of the Russian Federation."

Among individuals listed under new Canadian sanctions, the Minister of Labor of the Russian Federation Anton Kotyakov and the advisor to the Commissioner for Childrens’ Rights, Alexey Petrov.

Some of the Russian entities involved in the sanctions include Moscow State Institute of International Relations ("MGIMO") and its director Anatoly Torkunov, the Higher School of Economics of the Russian Federation, as well as the publications "Vzglyad" and "Komsomolska Pravda." Russian youth organizations are also included on the sanctioned entities list.

Earlier today, President Zelensky addressed the Canadian Parliament following Prime Minister Trudeau's announcement of further aid for Ukraine, including 650 million Canadian dollars ($480 million) for 50 armored vehicles and training on F-16 fighter jets.

The Ukrainian President's visit to Canada followed a visit to New York where Zelensky addressed the U.N. General Assembly and the Security Council. The president then headed to Washington, D.C., where he held talks with members of the U.S. Congress, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and President Joe Biden.

