Canada will invest billions to electrify mass transit

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Mass transit isn't getting much use during the pandemic, but Canada wants to be sure it's eco-friendly when the crisis is over. The Canadian government plans to invest $2.75 billion CAD (about $2.17 billion US) into electrifying mass transit across the country over five years.This will include buying more zero-emissions buses in addition to other initiatives, officials said.

The effort is part of a larger $14.9 billion CAD ($11.77 billion US) public transportation upgrade package. Existing programs have already supported buying 300 eco-friendly buses, but this will help the government reach its goal of a much larger rollout of 5,000 buses over that five-year period.

Not surprisingly, the government hopes this environmental move will also create jobs for Canadian bus makers like Nova Bus, GreenPower and New Flyer.

The challenge, of course, is delivering a meaningful impact. While Canada's relatively small population and concentration in a handful of large cities could help the money go far, there's no guarantee this will let transportation outfits switch completely to EVs or hydrogen. It could give them the push they need, though, and success in Canada could give the US and other countries an example of how to electrify their own transit fleets.

Recommended Stories

  • iCloud allegedly locked out a user over her last name

    Apple's iCloud has effectively locked out a user after her last name reportedly led to app crashes.

  • Vizio tries to go public, five years after its messy first attempt

    You know what they say: If at first you don’t succeed at getting listed on the New York Stock Exchange because you made plans to merge with a massive Chinese streaming media company that bailed on you and its plans to expand into the US, try, try again. And that’s exactly what Vizio, one of the biggest TV brands in the US, plans to do.

  • Brexiteer Nigel Farage steps down as leader of Reform UK

    Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Saturday he would step down as the leader of Reform UK, the rebranded Brexit Party he launched two years ago to campaign for what was commonly known as "no deal Brexit". Farage, who as leader of the eurosceptic UK Independence Party (UKIP) applied pressure on the government to hold the 2016 EU referendum, said the Brexit Party had helped the Conservatives "come to their senses" and chose Boris Johnson as their leader with a pro-Brexit agenda.

  • Sonos' Roam can reportedly pass music to other speakers

    Sonos' upcoming Roam portable speaker may include a 'Sound Swap' feature that passes music to other devices.

  • FedEx plans for an all-electric delivery fleet by 2040

    FedEx will replace its current delivery trucks with electric models until its entire fleet is made up of zero—emission vehicles by 2040.

  • 'Coming 2 America' gets an early release on Amazon Prime

    You can watch the 'Coming to America' sequel on Amazon right now, one day early.

  • Tesla will dramatically expand its Full Self-Driving beta

    Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla is about to expand its Full Self-Driving Beta program by '10X' with an upcoming release.

  • Pearl gets 600th win with Auburn's victory in season finale

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Allen Flanigan scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and Auburn pulled away late to beat Mississippi State 78-71 on Saturday and give Bruce Pearl his 600th coaching victory in the Tigers' season finale. With no seniors and just two upperclassmen on the roster, Auburn didn't stage a Senior Day, and the Tigers (13-14, 7-11 Southeastern Conference) announced in November that they were self-imposing a postseason ban as a result of a long-running NCAA investigation.

  • The best deals we found this week: $70 off the 256GB iPad Air and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals you can get online today including the 256GB iPad Air for $679, the Google Pixel 4a 5G for $449 and the Bose 700 wireless headphones for $299.

  • Exclusive: Nigel Farage quits politics - and this time he means it

    Brexit is done - and so is Nigel Farage. The former leader of the UK Independence Party and the Brexit Party, credited even by his sharpest critics as the most influential politician of the past two decades, has finally quit politics. And this time it is for good. In an interview with this weekend’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, which you can listen to on the audio player above, Mr Farage announces he is resigning as leader of the Reform Party and turning his back on politics after three decades of political street fighting. He says: “There is no going back - Brexit is done. That won’t be reversed. I know I’ve come back once or twice when people thought I’d gone, but this is it. It’s done. It’s over.” Mr Farage famously quit after the 2016 referendum, saying "I want my life back", but then reformed the Brexit Party two years later in 2018 to exploit disaffection with the way the Government was handling the Brexit negotiations. He adds: “Now's the moment for me to say I've knocked on my last door. I'm going to step down as the leader of Reform UK. I'll have no executive position at all. I'm quite happy to have an honorary one, but party politics, campaigning, being involved in elections, that is now over for me because I've achieved the one thing I set out to do: to achieve the independence of the UK.” The 56-year-old insists that he had no plans to retire, saying: “I'm not packing up. I'm not off to play golf four afternoons a week and have half a bitter afterwards. That's not happening.” Instead, he will be trying to influence the national debate on China’s influence in the UK and the battles over the so-called culture wars.

  • Apple will stop selling the iMac Pro

    Apple will stop selling the iMac Pro, and is limiting sales to one configuration 'while supplies last.'

  • China’s Birthrate Is Falling. What That Means for the Country’s Economic Growth.

    Experts say China’s falling birthrate puts it on a path toward a declining workforce that will be unable to support pensions and other social programs.

  • Investor Chamath Palihapitiya confirms selling shares in Virgin Galactic

    In the long tweet thread, mentioning about reviewing and remodeling of everything he invested in, Palihapitiya also clarified that he did not sell any shares of any other SPAC he launched. A regulatory filing showed Palihapitiya sold 6.2 million shares in the space tourism company he helped take public in 2019, for around $213 million. In an emailed statement through a spokesman on Friday, Palihapitiya said he would redirect the funds from the share sale toward a "large investment" focused on the fight against climate change.

  • Ableton Live 11: The biggest upgrades explained

    Ableton Live 11 is partially about playing catchup and partially about looking to the future.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

    Republicans have one goal for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: erode public support for the rescue plan by portraying it as too big, too bloated and too much wasteful public spending for a pandemic that’s almost over. Senate Republicans prepared Saturday to vote lockstep against the relief bill, taking the calculated political risk that Americans will sour on the big-dollar spending for vaccination distribution, unemployment benefits, money for the states and other outlays as unnecessary, once they learn all the details. Reviving a page from their 2009 takedown of President Barack Obama’s costly recovery from the financial crisis, they expect their opposition will pay political rewards, much like the earlier effort contributed to the House Republicans' rise to power.

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."

  • MSNBC host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough says there's 'no doubt' that the GOP is 'unsavable'

    "You know, my friends and my family members, they all voted for him, and it's been hard for me to process it," Scarborough said of support for Trump.

  • Biden fired a Trump-appointed lawyer who refused to leave office

    Her dismissal prompted fury from other Republicans like Rep. Virginia Foxx, who called it an "unprecedented firing of an honorable public official."

  • A Texas middle school student said he was forced to drink urine by teammates at a sleepover. His mom called the bullying racially motivated.

    Summer Smith, SeMarion Humphrey's mom, says she has reported multiple incidents of her son being abused by other students for months, CBS 21 reported.