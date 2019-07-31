Some Canada Jetlines (CVE:JET) Shareholders Are Down 12%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Canada Jetlines Ltd. (CVE:JET) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 12%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 0.7%. Canada Jetlines may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The good news is that the stock is up 1.2% in the last week.

Canada Jetlines hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). Investors will be hoping that Canada Jetlines can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

Canada Jetlines had cash in excess of all liabilities of just CA$1.7m when it last reported (March 2019). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 12% in the last year. The image below shows how Canada Jetlines's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. The image below shows how Canada Jetlines's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

Given that the market gained 0.7% in the last year, Canada Jetlines shareholders might be miffed that they lost 12%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 5.5%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. You could get a better understanding of Canada Jetlines's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

