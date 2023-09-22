Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the country will join the coalition to train Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Trudeau during a speech in the Canadian Parliament, reported by European Pravda

Details: "We will also send F-16 trainers for pilots and for maintenance, so Ukrainians are able to maximize their use of donated fighter jets," Trudeau said.

Trudeau's statement was part of the announcement of long-term military support for Ukraine in the amount of US$483 million, which will include 50 armoured vehicles.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada has provided nearly US$7.3 billion in military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

The Canadian government has also imposed numerous sanctions against Russia, deployed Canadian forces to Europe to train Ukrainian soldiers, and hosted more than 175,000 Ukrainians.

Background: As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Canada on an unannounced visit after visiting the United States, where he met with US President Joe Biden.

During the talks, the leaders of Ukraine and Canada discussed Ukraine's defence needs, further financial and humanitarian support for Kyiv, as well as economic and investment cooperation.

As it is known, Ukrainian pilots have begun training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark. It is also known that Greece and Portugal will join the training of Ukrainians on F-16s. Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have already announced their decision to provide F-16s to Ukraine.

