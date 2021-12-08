Canada joins US and allies in Beijing Olympics boycott

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROB GILLIES
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will join the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.

The announcement came after the White House, the Australian government and the UK government confirmed diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Games in February to protest Chinese human rights abuses. China has vowed to react with “firm countermeasures.”

Trudeau said his government has been talks with allies about it in recent months.

“We are extremely concerned by the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government,” Trudeau said.

“They should not be surprised we will not be sending any diplomatic representation."

The diplomatic moves by Canada, the U.S., Britain and Australia do not affect their athletes’ ability to compete in the games.

Rights groups have called for a full-blown boycott of the Beijing Winter Games, citing Chinese human rights abuses against its Uyghur minority in the northwest Xinjiang province, which some have called genocide. They also point to Beijing’s suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong and a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.

The White House confirmed Monday that it was staging a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming games and Australia followed suit Wednesday, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying it was “in Australia’s national interest.”

Relations between Canada and China have been poor since China arrested two Canadians in China in Dec. 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, on a U.S. extradition request. Many countries labeled China’s action “hostage politics," while China has described the charges against Huawei and Meng as a politically motivated attempt to hold back China’s economic and technological development.

China, the U.S. and Canada essentially completed a high-stakes prisoner swap earlier this year but the reputation of the Chinese government has been severely tarnished in Canada.

“Concerns around arbitrary detention are real and shared by many countries around the world,” Trudeau said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said more countries need to take similar action.

“It is important to send a strong signal to China," Joly said. “Human rights violations are not acceptable.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over human rights concerns

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada won't send diplomatic representation to Beijing, adding that the decision stems from human rights concerns.

  • White House defends sending American athletes to Beijing Olympics

    The White House announced on Monday a diplomatic boycott of the forthcoming Beijing Olympics, defending the measure as a sufficient response to China’s treatment of the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority who are being imprisoned in forced labor camps.

  • China's lunar rover spots mysterious "hut" on far side of moon

    The rover will spend the next few months trying to find out what the cube-shaped object really is.

  • Biden: "Severe consequences" for Putin if he attacks Ukraine

    U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow will face a severe economic pain if it tries to attack Ukraine, but promised prospective talks to address Russia's concerns about NATO's expansion. Biden said he was “very straightforward” with Putin during their call Tuesday, warning the Russian leader that he will pay a heavy price if he invades Ukraine.

  • Rep. Rodgers: U.S. can't be "dependent on China" during the next pandemic

    Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) at an Axios event Tuesday said the U.S. needs to ensure its not "dependent upon China" for resources like medical equipment during the next pandemic.What she's saying: "I believe [that we] need to make sure that we continue to stay on the forefront and not allow China to rise as the biomedical leader in the world," Rodgers said, adding that they the U.S. became "dangerously dependent" on China's supply chain for its pandemic response. Get market news worthy

  • Nearly 100 fake Twitter accounts swarmed to spread China's messaging about tennis star Peng Shuai after she accused a former vice premier of sexual assault

    A new investigation revealed 97 Twitter accounts promoted Chinese state media narratives about the wellbeing of Peng Shuai.

  • What This Label Expansion Means for Pfizer

    The European Commission recently approved Pfizer's Xeljanz to treat patients with ankylosing spondylitis.

  • For now, Covaxin’s claim of efficacy against omicron is little science and a lot of conjecture

    India’s top medical research body may be making tall claims about Covaxin’s efficacy against omicron—but most of it may be based on little or no data. The government’s Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), which co-developed Covaxin with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has claimed that its covid-19 vaccine may have an edge against other shots currently available when it comes to new variants. The function of the spike protein in novel coronavirus is to infect the host cell, and the new omicron variant has 32 of its mutations in this part alone.

  • Ukraine's official Twitter account pokes fun at the threat of a Russian invasion

    The official Twitter account joked that living next to Russia is a real headache as Ukrainian and US officials warn that Russia may invade soon.

  • Kremlin says both sides to follow up quickly on Putin-Biden talks

    Russian and U.S. officials will urgently follow up Tuesday's two-hour call between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on Ukraine with discussions on "this complex confrontational situation", the Kremlin said. Agreement to keep talking was the main tangible result of the video call where the two leaders set out opposing positions on Ukraine, which says it is braced for a possible invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops close to its border. Neither side spoke of a breakthrough in the discussion, in which Biden warned Putin that the West would impose "strong economic and other measures" on Russia if it invaded, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward.

  • South Carolina still unanimous No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports women's college basketball poll

    South Carolina is the unanimous choice for No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports women's college basketball poll. Connecticut and North Carolina State trail.

  • UK joins US, Australia in Beijing Winter Olympics boycott

    No U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott. The announcement came after the White House and the Australian government confirmed diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Olympics in February to protest Chinese human rights abuses. China has vowed to react with “firm countermeasures.”

  • Factbox-Who is fighting in Yemen's war?

    In the late 1990s, the Houthi family in far north Yemen set up a religious revival movement involving the Zaydi sect of Shi'ite Islam, which had once ruled Yemen but whose northern heartland had been marginalised. As friction with the government grew, they fought a series of guerrilla wars with the national army and a brief border conflict with Saudi Arabia. Ali Abdullah Saleh took power in north Yemen in 1978 and after unification with the south in 1990 he stayed on as president.

  • U.S. trade deficit sinks 18% in October as exports surge to record high

    The U.S. trade deficit sank almost 18% in October after a big surge in exports and barely any growth in imports. Traffic jams at domestic ports that have slowed the arrival of foreign-produced goods.

  • Report: Chinese hackers targeted Southeast Asian nations

    Chinese hackers, likely state-sponsored, have been broadly targeting government and private-sector organizations across Southeast Asia, including those closely involved with Beijing on infrastructure development projects, according to a report released Wednesday by a U.S.-based private cybersecurity company. Specific targets included the Thai prime minister’s office and the Thai army, the Indonesian and Philippine navies, Vietnam’s national assembly and the central office of its Communist Party, and Malaysia’s Ministry of Defense, according to the Insikt Group, the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future. Insikt said it determined that the high-profile military and government organizations in Southeast Asia had been compromised over the last nine months by hackers using custom malware families such as FunnyDream and Chinoxy.

  • Alibaba Stock’s Two-Day Rally Looks Like a Head Fake. The Stock Is Falling Again.

    The Chinese e-commerce giant posted its biggest one-day stock price gain in more than four years Monday. That momentum seems gone.

  • CNN Grapples With Chris Cuomo Chaos

    “I like being uncomfortable,” Chris Cuomo told Variety in 2018. “I like making other people uncomfortable.” Looks like he succeeded. CNN fired Cuomo, its most-watched anchor, over the weekend for exactly that reason. Though Cuomo had become emblematic of a new era at CNN, one filled with journalists who practiced holding newsmakers to account rather […]

  • Used car prices are still going up

    Data: Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (Cox Automotive). Chart: Axios VisualAt the risk of sounding like a broken record: Used car prices are still going up.Driving the news: Wholesale vehicle prices, or what dealers pay, rose 3.9% in November, putting the year-over-year increase at 43.5%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Price growth in used vehicles, the poster child for supply chain disruption, is slowing — aft

  • Japan to provide $2.8 billion worth of aid for better nutrition -PM Kishida

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will provide aid worth more than $2.8 billion in next three years aimed at combatting malnutrition exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told an online summit on nutrition for growth on Tuesday. The event, hosted by Japan and participated in by more than 80 countries and agencies, comes when hunger and malnutrition levels worldwide have worsened due to the pandemic, and food systems are becoming increasingly vulnerable to climate change. "Because of the coronavirus, the number of children suffering severe malnutrition has grown by 13.6 million ... Now is the time for us to take action," Kishida said.

  • Boris Johnson announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    Boris Johnson has said there will “effectively be a diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Olympics in Beijing as no UK ministers or officials will be attending.