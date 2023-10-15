'Our politicians are such cowards': Trudeau faces heat for Israel-Hamas war statement

People are calling out the prime minister after he previously stated "Canada stands with Israel" in an earlier statement.

Chris Stoodley
·Lifestyle and News Editor
·4 min read
189
is facing criticism on social media following his latest statement on the Israel-Hamas war.

Over the weekend, the Canadian prime minister released a message about the conflict in the Gaza Strip, noting Canada "stands firmly" with both Israelis and Palestinians and their right to live "without fear."

"Canada is deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," Trudeau began in his statement. "We are working closely with allies and partners in the region to do everything we can to support affected Canadian citizens, including assistance departing from Gaza, the West Bank and Israel as quickly and safely as possible.

"The rapid and unimpeded access of relief via a humanitarian corridor is essential to address the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza. International law, including humanitarian and human rights law, must be respected. ... The loss of civilian life is deeply disturbing, and our heartfelt condolences are with all those whose families and communities have been affected. Canadians and people around the world must be steadfast in our support for the protection of civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared in a statement Saturday that Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared in a statement Saturday that Canada "stands firmly" with both Israelis and Palestinians. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang) (The Canadian Press)

Users on X — previously known as Twitter — were quick to call out the Liberal Party leader, referencing that following Hamas' incursion on Israel on Oct. 7, he stated "Canada stands with Israel."

Some people also took aim at the prime minister's passive voice in his statement, with many calling on Trudeau to condemn Israel's retaliation against Hamas and its destruction on Gaza.

Trudeau's statement comes after the family of an Israeli-Canadian woman, 22-year-old Shir Georgy, announced her death on Saturday, along with government officials confirming the death of a fifth Canadian on Sunday.

Since Hamas' incursion in Israel on Oct. 7, more than 3,600 people have died and up to 10,000 have been injured.

Israeli forces, along with a growing number of U.S. warships, have positioned themselves along Gaza's border in a looming offensive in what Israel said is a broad campaign to dismantle Hamas. It's estimated 300,000 troops have massed and are prepared to push into Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "demolish" Hamas, adding that the show of unity "sends a clear message to the nation, the enemy and the world."

