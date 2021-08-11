Canada lawyer: Huawei CFO committed "commercial dishonesty"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM MORRIS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies committed fraud because of what she said during a meeting with a bank official, and what she did not say, a Canadian government lawyer told an extradition hearing Wednesday.

Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise.

The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

The lengthy extradition proceeding is entering a phase which involves arguments over the U.S. government’s request to extradite Meng.

Justice department lawyer Robert Frater said the case against Meng is “about dishonest commercial dealings.”

Meng met with an HSBC executive after a series of news stories connected Huawei with Skycom.

“Ms. Meng’s statements (during the meeting) were dishonest because of what she did say and because of what she did not say,” Frater said.

Meng told the bank official that Huawei “was not engaged in any activity that may cause HSBC to run afoul of US sanction law,” Frater said.

She also said Huawei was rigorous in its sanction compliance and demanded the same of any partners working in Iran.

“The truth is, Huawei was in full control of Skycom,” Frater said. “Skycom is Huawei.

“The dishonesty was partly through painting a picture of distance through what Ms. Meng did say and neglecting to disclose the true nature of the relationship by omission. What we have here are sins of both commission and omission.’

Associate Chief justice Heather asked Frater why a large bank like HSBC would rely on the word of one person.

Frater said Meng was important because she was Huawei’s CFO.

Holmes wondered if it was Meng’s responsibility to explain risk to HSBC.

“She is the one that gives them the information which they can assess the risk,” Frater said. “The message she is convening to them is you are at not risk at all because we are complying with all sanctions."

Under further questioning from Holmes, Frater said some business could legally be done with Iran and it was part of Meng’s job to know what the restrictions were.

The judge also asked if Meng assured the bank there was no risk of sanction violations, wouldn’t they assume Huawei had control of Skycom.

Frater said the message Meng sent was that Huawei “didn’t work with bad people.”

Meng, who attended court wearing a facemask and an electronic monitoring device on her ankle, followed the proceedings through a translator.

Holmes isn’t expected to rule on Meng’s extradition until later in the year. Whatever her decision, it will likely be appealed.

Meng’s lawyers have denied any dishonesty on her part. They also argue HSBC was not placed at any risk and the charges against her are politically motivated.

China’s government has criticized the arrest as part of U.S. efforts to hamper its technology development. Huawei, a maker of network equipment and smartphones, is China’s first global tech brand and is at the center of U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and the security of information systems.

On Tuesday a Chinese court sentenced Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for spying. Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig were arrested in December of 2018 in apparent retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

Spavor was sentenced by a court in Dandong, about 210 miles (340 kilometers) east of Beijing on the North Korean border. The government has released few details other than to accuse Spavor of passing along sensitive information to Kovrig, beginning in 2017. Both have been held in isolation and have little contact with Canadian diplomats.

Earlier in the week, the Higher People’s Court of Liaoning province in the northeast rejected an appeal by Canadian Robert Schellenberg, whose 15-year prison term on drug smuggling charges was increased to death in January 2019 following Meng’s arrest.

Meng remains free on bail in Vancouver and is living in a mansion.

Canada and other countries, including Australia and the Philippines, face trade boycotts and other Chinese pressure in disputes with Beijing over human rights, the coronavirus and control of the South China Sea.

China has tried to pressure Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government by imposing restrictions on imports of canola seed oil and other products from Canada.

Meanwhile, Beijing is blocking imports of Australian wheat, wine and other products after its government called for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese dam abuses highlight growing human rights concerns over 'Belt and Road' initiatives

    Cambodia’s Sesan and Srepok rivers were once the lifeblood of tens of thousands of villagers, who caught fish and farmed rice and fruit in the fertile soil lining the riverbanks.

  • China: Swiss embassy urges media to remove scientist fake news

    A Swiss biologist who had been quoted in Chinese media in recent days did not exist, it said.

  • Hong Kong's largest teachers' union disbands amid crackdown on dissent

    Hong Kong's largest teachers' union said Tuesday it had disbanded amid the government's crackdown on dissent in the city, AP reported.Why it matters: The union's split is the latest pro-democracy group to close its doors amid concerns that it would be targeted under the sweeping security law passed in Beijing last year. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Over 100 pro-democracy individuals have been arrested under the security law, per AP.The big picture: H

  • Lebanon's central bank ends subsidies for fuel imports

    Lebanon’s central bank said Wednesday it will provide a line of credit for fuel importers at market price, ending subsidies on the scarce resource. The move is likely to send prices soaring in a country already in the throes of an economic crisis. The decision comes amid an unfolding energy crisis that has plunged the country into hours of darkness, threatened hospitals and businesses with shutdown and sparked deadly violence among consumers and motorists looking for fuel.

  • 'If U.S. folks can easily enter...why not India?': Canada's extended COVID-19 travel ban on India draws criticism after U.S. border opening

    The Canadian government confirmed on Monday that the ban on direct commercial and private passenger flights from India to Canada will continue until at least Sept. 21.

  • Analysis-China regulatory storm tests nerves, limits of top-down policy

    The regulatory storm that washed billions from Chinese corporate valuations in the name of curbing excesses exposes not only the policy risk under President Xi Jinping's increasingly activist tenure, but also the uncertainty over implementation. Xi's campaign to clamp down on industries ranging from internet platforms and bitcoin to ride-hailing giant Didi Global and tutoring marks a historic shift as he prioritises broad-based prosperity over the all-out growth pursued for decades by China. The furious pace of new rules and regulations, and the blunt and sometimes unpredictable force with which they are being implemented in the world's second-biggest economy have roiled companies and markets.

  • U.S. finds Pakistan useful only to clean up mess in Afghanistan -Khan

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the United States of seeing his country as useful only in the context of the "mess" it is leaving behind in Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting. Washington has been pressing Pakistan to use its influence over the Taliban to broker an elusive peace deal as negotiations between the insurgents and Afghan government have stalled, and violence in Afghanistan has escalated sharply. "Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one," Khan told foreign journalists at his home in Islamabad.

  • Biden to hold "Summit for Democracy" with world leaders

    President Biden announced Wednesday that he will convene world leaders for a virtual "Summit for Democracy" in December, where participants will make commitments to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.Why it matters: The summit would fulfill a foreign policy promise Biden made on the campaign trail, where he vowed to "once more place America at the head of the table" in the international effort to fight corruption, defense against authoritarianism, and advance human rights.Stay

  • Amtrak Is Offering Its Biggest Credit Card Bonus Ever for Its 50th Anniversary

    Sign up by Sept. 30 and spend $2,500 in the first 90 days to qualify.

  • Israel to OK new homes for West Bank settlers, Palestinians -security official

    Israel is set to approve construction of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank but in a rare step will also grant permits for Palestinian housing construction, an Israeli security official said on Wednesday. The planned permits for Palestinian housing in West Bank territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war appeared aimed at blunting U.S. and international criticism of Israeli settlement construction, assailed by Palestinians and viewed by most countries as illegal.

  • The Oldest Living Panda in Human Care Just Had the Most Adorable Birthday Party

    Happy Birthday An An!

  • California Water (CWT) Arm Gets Nod to Buy Assets at Millerton

    California Water Service's (CWT) unit gets a regulatory nod from the state's public utilities commission to acquire the water and wastewater systems at Millerton for serving the local community.

  • Dozens of Chinese officials punished for not controlling spike in Delta cases

    At least 47 Chinese officials are facing disciplinary actions for failing to control a worsening outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant, CNN reports.Why it matters: China's "zero tolerance" COVID strategy stands in stark contrast to the ongoing virus response in the U.S., where vaccine hesitancy persists and some states have passed measures to ban mask mandates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The current uptick in COVID-19 cases, which

  • Remember: Mitch McConnell didn’t help pass this infrastructure bill out of the goodness of his heart

    Love his politics or hate them, you’ve got to say this for McConnell: He is the most consistent politician in Washington — a truly cold-blooded operator. And he knows what he stands to gain from this

  • Iran's Khamenei sees 'urgent' need to curb COVID-19

    Iran's supreme leader said on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic was the country's "number-one problem" and must urgently be curbed, and called for greater efforts to import and produce vaccines. Daily coronavirus cases have hit 42,000 in a fifth wave of infections in Iran, which has been hit worse by the disease than any other Middle East country. Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 42,541 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing total cases to 4,281,217.

  • Brazil's Embraer and Kenya Airways agree to study flying taxis

    Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday its flying taxi unit Eve has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Kenya Airways to develop operating models in its key markets. The agreement with Fahari Aviation, the unmanned aircraft division of Kenya Airways, aims to design a network for the safe operation of Electric Vertical Aircraft (EVA). Investment in zero-emission electric aircraft has grown as consumers push for greener options in the transport sector, which is looking for new ways to fight congestion in big cities.

  • Even With No Tourists or Fans, Japan Is Already Seeing Economic Benefits From the $15.4 Billion Tokyo Olympics

    Here are some less obvious ways the Olympics have already generated economic benefits for Japan

  • On a Trip to China's Countryside, Finding Connection in an Unexpected Place

    As a Chinese American working in Beijing, I often felt adrift—until I ventured outside of the city and met a potter who showed me that I was in the right spot.

  • CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Slowing inflation growth lifts Dow, S&P to records

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Wednesday, as data indicated U.S. inflation growth may have peaked, while sectors tied to economic growth advanced on the heels of the passage of a large infrastructure bill. The Labor Department said the consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June, the largest drop in month-to-month inflation in 15 months, easing concerns about the potential for runaway inflation. "This number is going to put the Fed in a little bit of a quandary because they've gone out with all this rhetoric about tapering, about tightening rates, about being defensive and the inflation numbers aren't quite where they should be, but they’re certainly not showing that this thing is out of control."

  • U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada -State Department

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has lowered the COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada to "Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution", according to a statement on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also eased Canada's travel recommendation rating to Level 2. Despite the change, the U.S. government shows no sign of easing restrictions for Canadian tourists, who are barred from entering United States land borders.