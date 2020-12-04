Canada Life Insurance - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024

Summary ’Canada Life Insurance - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024’ report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Canadian life insurance segment.

New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)


This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Canadian life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, claims paid, penetration and assets during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Canadian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights
- Key insights into the dynamics of the Canadian life insurance industry.
- Comparison of Canadian life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.
- A comprehensive overview of the Canadian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
- Canadian insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- Canadian life insurance industry’s market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
- Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Canada -
- It provides historical values for the Canadian life insurance segment for the report’s 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Canadian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Canada and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Canadian life insurance segment, and each category within it.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Canadian life insurance segment.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.
- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838938/?utm_source=GNW

