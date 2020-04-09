(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s labor market sustained a historic drubbing in March as the nation reels from the widespread devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Employment plunged by 1.01 million from the prior month, the largest decline in records dating back to 1976, Statistics Canada said Thursday in Ottawa. The jobless rate surged to 7.8%, up from 5.6% in February.

The report, based on a survey of households from March 15 to March 21, may be just a preview of even uglier numbers ahead as the economy heads for possibly its sharpest downturn since the Great Depression.

More than 5 million people -- or one in four workers -- have already applied for emergency income support since the government imposed social-distancing measures and ordered the closure of non-essential businesses to slow the spread of Covid-19.

“As shocking as these numbers are, the big issue is how long do the shutdowns last, and thus how persistent is this spike in joblessness,” Doug Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, said in a note. “That is still very much open for debate. We continue to assert that as distancing measures lighten, many jobs will return quickly. Many, but clearly not all.”

The job losses will intensify pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to speed delivery of programs to keep households afloat with benefits programs, and encourage employers to retain workers.

Twice as Bad

The sharp increase in unemployment initially caught policy makers by surprise, prompting them to shift their response toward wage subsidies in order to prevent widespread business closures. About 70% of direct stimulus spending is now targeted at keeping workers on payrolls.

Prior to the pandemic, the biggest decline in Canadian employment was 125,000 in January 2009. The latest numbers are twice as bad as economists had expected, based on the -500,000 median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey. The unemployment rate was seen rising to 7.5%.

In general, workers in less secure, lower-quality jobs, were most at-risk of losing income, Statistics Canada said. The number of temporary jobs fell by 15% versus a 5.3% drop in permanent job holders. The temporary workers were also more likely to lose all or a majority of their usual work hours than permanent employees.

Actual hours worked declined by 14% from year ago, and 15% from the previous month, both records

The number of multiple-job holders dropped 26% in March. For workers who held more than one job for financial reasons, the decline could compound the financial impact of Covid-19 related business closures for them.

The service sector was hardest hit, with almost all of the 1 million drop in employment concentrated in that category. The retail and wholesale category, along with accommodation and food services, led the declines. Surprisingly, employment in natural resources rose despite the collapse of oil prices in March.

Females were also more likely to lose jobs than their male counterparts. Among core-aged workers, female employment dropped more than twice that of men. The private sector was responsible for a majority of the losses with employment dropping by 830,200.

Beating Records

Losses were widespread across the country, with all provinces posting employment declines. The March labor force survey was taken during the first week the government started imposing social distancing measures and the closure of non-essential businesses. Those measures have only become stricter in the past few weeks.

“Today’s numbers are just a first snapshot of the deep-freeze that’s hit the Canadian labor market,” Brendon Bernard, an economist at Indeed Canada, said in a note. “The data since mid-March has only deteriorated.”

(Updates with charts, details throughout)

