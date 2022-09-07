Canada manhunt: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson in police custody

Myles Sanderson, a suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 15 people across rural Canada over the weekend, has been arrested, the CBC reports.

There had been a potential sighting of Mr Sanderson earlier in the day in the Wakaw and Prince Albert areas, driving a White Chevrolet and carrying a knife, according to the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The arrest brings to a close the massive manhunt for Mr Sanderson and his brother Damien, who was found dead on Monday from wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.